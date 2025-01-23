Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: How Vinfast's Premium EV Designs Left A Lasting Impression On Attendees

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India VinFast marked a significant milestone by officially entering the Indian at the Bharat Mobility Global in New Delhi. The Vietnamese automaker, known for its rapid rise in the global electric vehicle (EV) industry, unveiled the its highly anticipated Premium SUVs, the VF7and VF6, both tailored for Indian consumers. With India emerging as one of the most promising EV markets, this move underscores VinFast's commitment to meeting the nation's growing demand for sustainable mobility.

VinFast unveils VF7 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The unveiling event, attended by a large and enthusiastic crowd, showcased VinFast's ambitious vision. It resonated strongly with attendees, many of whom were eager to see how the brand plans to contribute to India's transition to EVs.

“VinFast had a very impressive debut in India and was one of the most talked-about car manufacturers at this year's exhibition,” noted Jitender Murhadhya , a Creative Director at the event.

A Grand Debut in India

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 provided the perfect platform for VinFast to make its mark. The brand's expansive exhibit featured not only the VF7 and VF6 but also a comprehensive line-up of electric solutions. This included the compact VF3, the spacious VF9, and an array of two-wheelers like the Evo200, Klara, Feliz and Vento e-scooters. Among the highlights was the VF Wild pickup truck concept, which drew significant attention for its innovative design and practicality.

“The way the doors open on both sides is super impressive. The seats look really comfortable, and there's so much open space inside,” said Mudassir , an engineering student.

The VF7 and VF6, both premium SUVs, stood out as the stars of the show. Designed with a focus on comfort and cutting-edge innovation, these models were well-suited for the needs of Indian consumers. The VF6, boasts sleek aesthetics paired with exceptional functionality, inspired by the“Duality in Nature” design philosophy. The VF7, a premium SUV, delivers a bold and dynamic driving experience with its distinctive“Asymmetric Aerospace” styling and intelligent technology features.

“For models in the same segment as the VF7 and VF6, people look for comfort, and I think VinFast offers a good balance of both comfort and luxury,” said Utkarsh Shukla , a businessman attending the event.

VinFast's Customer-Centric Approach Suits the Indian Market

The Indian EV market is unique, shaped by consumer expectations that prioritize affordability, practicality, and robust customer support. Attendees and industry experts at the event emphasized that customer-centric strategies will be critical for any EV manufacturer aiming to thrive in this diverse market.

Om Vachhani, a dealer familiar with market trends, remarked,“Other EV manufacturers in India haven't really done well in customer service yet. So, if VinFast offers exceptional warranty policies, especially for batteries, the company could quickly establish a strong foothold in the market.”

Another key factor is how effectively VinFast's vehicles address the day-to-day challenges of Indian consumers. For instance, during the launch event, the VF3, a compact SUV, stood out for its suitability in crowded urban environments. Prasuk Jain, a businessman, remarked,“In India, traffic is very crowded, so we really need compact SUV's like this to drive in crowded urban areas. It also looks very youthful and dynamic.” If market conditions demand, VinFast can leverage its diverse lineup to introduce such compact and practical vehicles swiftly.

Beyond its product offerings, VinFast's strategic initiatives include expanding its dealer network and establishing a local assembly plant in Tamil Nadu. These moves are expected to bolster the company's presence in India, enabling competitive pricing and providing localized support for consumers.

Utkarsh Shukla , the businessman, expressed confidence in VinFast's approach.“All the cars here look really good. I think VinFast will do really great in India.” His particular interest in the VF6 highlights how the brand's emphasis on consumer-centric design can resonate with a wide audience.

By combining advanced technology, a diverse product lineup, and a strong focus on customer needs, VinFast has positioned itself as a formidable contender in India's rapidly evolving EV landscape. As Mudassir observed,“It's amazing to see a car company from Vietnam becoming so famous these days with great designs and lots of innovation.”

The journey ahead may come with challenges, but for those who attended the launch, there is little doubt that VinFast is poised to make a meaningful contribution to India's EV transformation.