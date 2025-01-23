O2 Commerce Named Bloomreach's US Agency Delivery Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award recognizes O2 Commerce's Commitment to Client Excellence

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- O2 Commerce , a full-service agency with a proven track record creating integrated, scalable, and data-driven B2B and B2C platforms, has been honored by Bloomreach with the US Agency Delivery Partner of the Year award. This prestigious recognition celebrates O2 Commerce's exceptional ability to deliver seamless personalization projects, client excellence, and outstanding results through its partnership with Bloomreach.

O2 Commerce serves a prestigious roster of clients across diverse industries. O2 Commerce's clients, including Arc'teryx, BRP, Casper, Five Below, and Zadig & Voltaire, benefit from the company's expertise in delivering data-driven e-commerce solutions.

"We are deeply honored to receive Bloomreach's US Agency Delivery Partner of the Year Award," said Simon Robillard, Partner and Vice President at O2 Commerce. "This achievement reflects our dedication to excellence, innovation, and the success of our clients. Partnering with Bloomreach allows us to deliver transformative e-commerce experiences, and we look forward to continuing this journey in 2025 and beyond."

Having recently earned Bloomreach Platinum Certified Partner status, O2 Commerce has consistently demonstrated its commitment to driving results for clients by leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Bloomreach platform. This latest accolade underscores the agency's ability to deliver exceptional e-commerce solutions that foster customer satisfaction and business growth.

"O2 Commerce has raised the bar for client excellence," said Rachel Fefer, VP of Partnerships, US, Bloomreach. "They consistently deliver outstanding results for clients, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements and the value they bring to our partnership ecosystem."

About O2 Commerce

O2 Commerce is a leader in scalable and innovative e-commerce solutions for B2B and B2C and recently merged with ZaneRay , a Montana-based digital agency known for its expertise in e-commerce design, UX/UI, and technical solutions. Together, they tackle complex data challenges, including SKUs, value chains, and dynamic pricing, delivering data-driven solutions that drive growth and elevate customer experiences.

With clients like, Five Below, Black Diamond Equipment, Casper, Zadig & Voltaire, and Patagonia, and partnerships with Akeneo, Bloomreach, BigCommerce, commercetools, and Shopify, the combined team provides advanced, integrated e-commerce solutions with creativity, precision, and customer-first focus.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the ecommerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the ecommerce experience becomes limitless - reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi AI, Bloomreach's AI for ecommerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an ecommerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

