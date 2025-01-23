SGS Introduces First Commercial Cell Sorting Service For The Biopharmaceutical Industry In Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is proud to announce the launch of Germany's first commercial cell sorting service via fluorescent-activated cell sorting (FACS) for the biopharmaceutical industry. This ground-breaking service leverages the advanced BD FACSAriaTM Fusion system to support the development of advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs) and drive innovation in cell and gene therapy.Previously available only in academic settings, this technology enables precise cell characterization and sorting using intra- and extra-cellular markers. SGS now brings this cutting-edge technology to the commercial market, allowing biopharmaceutical companies to access solutions tailored to the unique demands of ATMP development. In addition to the established and validated biomarker panels in immunology and oncology, their service also enables the development of customer-specific biomarkers and isolation of rare cell populations.BD FACSAriaTM Fusion is a state-of-the-art solution that enables seamless integration and significantly increases efficiency and flexibility during analysis. Equipped with four lasers and 16 fluorescence detectors, it allows the parallel measurement of thousands of cells and biomarkers, including rare populations. Its high-precision single-cell sorting capability can process up to 384 wells per plate. Beyond cell characterization, it also facilitates the isolation, cultivation and cryopreservation of rare cell populations.SGS's FACS operations are conducted in a biological safety level 2 (BSL-2) genetic engineering facility, enabling the examination of genetically modified cells and significantly expanding the range of applications. This new capability allows the early identification of potential toxic effects and subsequent evaluation of therapeutic success.Recognizing the importance of sample stability, SGS has also established a global, centrally coordinated network of laboratories to minimize transfer times between laboratories and clinical sites. This service is further enhanced by additional downstream applications, such as immunological and molecular biological procedures.Germany, one of the largest markets for biopharmaceutical products in Europe, offers significant potential for innovation and growth, particularly in the field of cell and gene therapy. By integrating this service into its comprehensive suite of biologics testing services, SGS reaffirms its commitment to supporting biopharmaceutical research and the delivery of innovative, forward-looking solutions. With extensive expertise and advanced capabilities, SGS is uniquely positioned to lead the German market in accelerating patient therapies and ensuring the success of high-quality biotherapeutics that transform lives.About SGSSGS is the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

