Preeclampsia Foundation Launches GAP--SPIRIN: A Creative Intervention For Black Maternal Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite increasing awareness of poor maternal outcomes for Black mothers in the United States, from national coverage to high-profile advocates like Allyson Felix sharing their own maternal health experiences, not much has changed. The maternal health gap remains stubbornly wide. The real tragedy? Preeclampsia, which affects about 5-8% of all pregnancies and is on the rise, can often be prevented. A simple low-dose aspirin regimen early in pregnancy reduces the risk for many patients, yet many Black women still aren't informed of the condition or of aspirin as an option.

"That's where an effort like GAP-SPIRIN comes in," said Dina Peck, Chief Creative Officer of Patients & Purpose. "We partnered with the Preeclampsia Foundation to help close the diagnosis and prevention equity gap in preeclampsia by educating healthcare providers and their patients about low-dose aspirin."

GAP-SPIRIN is first launching in five New York City zip codes identified as having high risk for preeclampsia and maternal mortality, and primarily serving Black populations. One hundred community obstetric healthcare provider offices received a package that includes resources and education about disparities and aspirin as a preventative treatment for preeclampsia. The providers are invited to submit their reflections on current maternal health practices and prescribing habits, and to pledge to help close the maternal health gap.

"The stark reality is that Black women face so many barriers to a healthy pregnancy-limited access to healthcare, decreased time during doctor visits, and symptoms and concerns that often get overlooked," said Dr. Cornelia Graves, a maternal-fetal medicine subspecialist with Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine and member of the Preeclampsia Foundation's Medical Advisory Board. "The healthcare community must respond by making sure that Black women are heard, informed, and receive low-dose aspirin prophylaxis for preeclampsia when appropriate to improve outcomes."

"The Preeclampsia Foundation is focused on promoting solutions to care for Black women affected by hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, not just restating the problem," said Preeclampsia Foundation Director of Communications and Engagement Laney Poye. "We have the power to close the gap in maternal health by taking proactive action. That's why we are taking a multi-level approach that includes national, local, and individual action to address preeclampsia and its impact on Black women and birthing people."

The Preeclampsia Foundation and Patients & Purpose will continue to promote GAP-SPIRIN this year and will be working to deliver this life-saving prevention tool to community health workers across the country.

Learn more at

ABOUT PREECLAMPSIA FOUNDATION

The Preeclampsia Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2000 to improve the outcomes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by educating, supporting, and engaging the community, improving healthcare practices, and finding a cure. We envision a world where preeclampsia and related hypertensive disorders of pregnancy no longer threaten the lives of mothers and their babies. For more information, visit .

ABOUT PATIENTS & PURPOSE

No one knows patients better than Patients & Purpose-a full-service agency who is committed to making patients better communicators with their doctors, better managers of their conditions, and better advocates for their health. It's their commitment to excellence, as well as their experience in everything from DTC to patient services, that has made P&P the industry's premier patient marketing agency.

SOURCE Omnicom Health Group