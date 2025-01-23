Student Transportation Of America Executes A Series Of Acquisitions To Fuel U.S. Operations, Expand Nationwide Customer Footprint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALL, N.J., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Student of America (STA), an leader in student transportation, safety, and fleet services, is pleased to announce that the organization has completed a series of major acquisitions over the past twelve months in an effort to expand its U.S. operations and enhance services across multiple business lines. These latest acquisitions will increase the company's annual revenue by more than $70 million.

With these strategic moves, the company's roster has increased by more than 1,000 employees and nearly 900 have been added to the national fleet.

"Growth by strategic and disciplined acquisition has always been the cornerstone of our business strategy. We are proud of our history of identifying operations that share our values, prioritize safety, and have a proven track record of high-quality service," said Gene Kowalczewski, CEO of Student Transportation of America . "We place immense value on maintaining the strong local relationships built across communities over many years and we strive to maintain, if not enhance these service levels by leveraging the local team's deep understanding of the market to do so."

STA has confirmed the organization has completed transactions with the following operators:



Visconti Bus Service, LLC . – Located in Newburgh, N.Y., Visconti primarily provides student transportation services.



VW Trans, LLC. – Located in Orange County, N.Y., VW Trans primarily provides student transportation services to children with special needs.



Birnie Bus Service, Inc. and Birnie Transit, Inc. – With various locations throughout New York State, Birnie Bus primarily provides student transportation services, charters, public transit, shuttles, and personal transportation for special needs individuals.



Desert Choice Transport, LLC. – Located in Phoenix, AZ, Desert Choice primarily provides student transportation to public, private, and charter schools throughout the region.



West Point Tours, Inc. – Located in Vails Gate and Highland Falls, N.Y, West Point Tours primarily offers school coach transportation, charter services, and tour buses.

Brandt Buses, Inc. and Assist-to-Transport, LLC. – Located in Manitowoc, WI, Brandt and Assist-to-Transit primarily provide student transportation, public transit, and medical transport services.

Under each agreement, STA is working closely with legacy personnel to ensure "business as usual" with minimal disruption.

Kowalczewski adds , "By combining resources and industry expertise, we're further delivering on STA's commitment to offering safe and reliable transportation services."

To learn more about Student Transportation of America, its growing fleet, or career opportunities, please visit .

About Student Transportation of America

Student Transportation of America (STA), an industry leader in school transportation and fleet services, was founded in 1997 on the bedrock of family, community, and a safety-first mindset. Operating more than 22,000 vehicles, STA provides customers with the highest level of safe and reliable student transportation, management, logistics, and technology solutions throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company is focused on fostering a safety-driven culture that empowers its employees to feel proud of their work, delivering safe, reliable, and on-time service. Additionally, STA's commitment to positively impacting the health of our passengers and the planet is evident through its conscious decision to undertake each initiative to decrease its carbon footprint to help move the company and industry toward a greener future. For more information, please visit .

