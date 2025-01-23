Ministries Announce Mandatory Registration Of Dangerous Animals, Creatures In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ministries launch survey and inventory of dangerous animals and creatures in Qatar to enhance public safety.

The survey, launched by the of Environment and Climate Change in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, is in implementation of the provisions of Law No. (10) of 2019 Concerning Regulating the of Dangerous Animals and Creatures.

In light of this, the Environment Ministry invites owners and possessors of the identified animals and creatures to register through a form and submit via email to [email protected]

A total of 48 animals have, so far, been identified in a list , however, the Ministry also noted that "all other species and subspecies belonging to the same family of animals and creatures mentioned in this table are considered".

The deadline to accomplish the registration is on April 22, 2025.

The Ministry also emphasized that the acquisition of dangerous animals and creatures without a license from authorities is considered a crime and punishable by law. The penalties can vary from imprisonment for a period not more than three years and a fine not exceeding QR 100,000 in accordance with Article (8) of the Law.

"This measure aims to enhance public safety and ensure compliance with the provisions of the law, thus contributing to the protection of individuals and the environment," the statement added.