Well Groomed Franchise System Disrupts Pet Care Industry With Groundbreaking Royalty-Free Model

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New franchise incentive plan eliminates royalties, unlocks revenue streams, and puts canine wellness first

OVIEDO, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what analysts are calling a transformative moment for pet-focused entrepreneurship, Well Groomed Franchise System has introduced a royalty-free franchise model as part of its 2025 Franchise Incentive Plan, giving entrepreneurs even more opportunities to grow their businesses while delivering exceptional care to pets. This opportunity is available in 2025 to aspiring franchisees who meet specific operational milestones. As each business grows, more revenue streams become accessible creating a pathway designed to benefit both owners and the dogs they serve.

Michael Hill, CEO of Well Groomed Franchise System, describes the approach as a natural evolution of Well Groomed's dog-first mission.“Canine wellness comes first for Well Groomed. By eliminating monthly royalty payments and advertising fees, we empower owners to invest in more comprehensive grooming, training, and wellness initiatives. Our franchisees are partners on a collective journey to elevate pet care.”

A FRANCHISE MODEL BUILT FOR GROWTH

Under the new plan, participants can secure two franchise territories for $40,000 plus a $5,000 onboarding and technology fee, with the possibility of operating royalty-free upon reaching operational benchmarks. The company noted that as franchise partners expand, they unlock additional revenue streams, reversing the traditional model in which higher revenues trigger higher royalty costs.

Well Groomed's proprietary 50-point wellness check and hands-on training have already captured national attention, highlighting the company's commitment to safety, thoroughness, and compassionate service.

Hill says the incentive plan is only one part of Well Groomed's broader strategy to reshape the pet care industry.“We are building partnerships and collaborations with product providers, dog food manufacturers, and service companies that share our dog-first mentality. Our goal is to foster an ecosystem of like-minded partners who prioritize canine wellness at every step.”

Market observers note that Well Groomed's rapid expansion aligns with rising demand for premium pet services, a trend expected to continue well beyond 2025. Backed by respected industry connections and a commitment to ethical, high-quality care, the franchise aims to create a new standard for how pets and their families experience grooming and wellness.

AN INVITATION TO ENTREPRENEURS

Interested individuals are encouraged to explore how Well Groomed's pioneering model can help them create a thriving local business focused on canine well-being. Visit WellGroomedOpportunities.com for more information on our royalty-free pet franchise system, our 2025 incentive program in which growth unlocks multiple revenue streams.

ABOUT WELL GROOMED FRANCHISE SYSTEM

Headquartered in Oviedo, Florida, Well Groomed Franchise System has earned nationwide recognition for its commitment to canine wellness and grooming. Renowned for its proprietary 50-point wellness checks, innovative partnerships, and supportive framework, Well Groomed enables franchisees to focus on what truly matters: delivering top-tier care for pets. Rated as one of the fastest-growing names in the pet franchise universe, Well Groomed continues to expand through a dog-first philosophy and its groundbreaking royalty-free model.

For more information contact:

Liz Sweeney

Dogwood Solutions

...tions

208-602-9079