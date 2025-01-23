(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Modular Data Center market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By industry Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Modular Data Center Market is forecast to witness market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.
The German market dominated the European Modular Data Center Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market to 2031, achieving a forecasted market value of $4.89 billion by 2031. The UK market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the French market is expected to experience a CAGR of 17.5% during 2024-2031.
Governments and industries increasingly recognize data centers as critical infrastructure for driving digital economies, ensuring data sovereignty, and safeguarding national security. The surge in data-intensive applications and stricter data localization regulations have prompted nations to prioritize infrastructure development.
These data centers are particularly valuable in disaster-prone regions, where their resilience ensures the continuity of critical operations during crises. Japan, for instance, has adopted these data centers following the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, enabling rapid recovery and relocation to safer areas when necessary.
France's modular data center market is growing steadily, propelled by government-backed initiatives to boost digital innovation and sustainability. The French government's France Numerique 2030 strategy aims to enhance digital infrastructure and promote energy-efficient technologies, creating a supportive environment for these data centers. Additionally, France is a key player in the renewable energy sector, and these data centers designed to leverage green power solutions have gained significant traction.
The country's thriving tech ecosystem, centered around cities like Paris and Lyon, further drives demand as startups and established firms seek modular solutions to accommodate rapid growth. France's emphasis on data sovereignty and compliance with GDPR also encourages enterprises to deploy these data centers within national borders. Hence, with technological advancements, government support, and an increasing focus on sustainability, Europe is poised to remain a key player in this market.
Key Companies Profiled
ABB Group Schneider Electric Eaton Corporation Huawei Technologies Johnson Controls International Delta Electronics Altron Vertiv Group Hubbell Hewlett Packard
ABB Group Schneider Electric Eaton Corporation Huawei Technologies Johnson Controls International Delta Electronics Altron Vertiv Group Hubbell Hewlett Packard Enterprise
