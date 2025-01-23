(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Modular Data Center Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Modular Data Center Market is forecast to witness market growth of 16.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The German market dominated the European Modular Data Center Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market to 2031, achieving a forecasted market value of $4.89 billion by 2031. The UK market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 15.6% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the French market is expected to experience a CAGR of 17.5% during 2024-2031.



Governments and industries increasingly recognize data centers as critical infrastructure for driving digital economies, ensuring data sovereignty, and safeguarding national security. The surge in data-intensive applications and stricter data localization regulations have prompted nations to prioritize infrastructure development.

These data centers are particularly valuable in disaster-prone regions, where their resilience ensures the continuity of critical operations during crises. Japan, for instance, has adopted these data centers following the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, enabling rapid recovery and relocation to safer areas when necessary.

France's modular data center market is growing steadily, propelled by government-backed initiatives to boost digital innovation and sustainability. The French government's France Numerique 2030 strategy aims to enhance digital infrastructure and promote energy-efficient technologies, creating a supportive environment for these data centers. Additionally, France is a key player in the renewable energy sector, and these data centers designed to leverage green power solutions have gained significant traction.

The country's thriving tech ecosystem, centered around cities like Paris and Lyon, further drives demand as startups and established firms seek modular solutions to accommodate rapid growth. France's emphasis on data sovereignty and compliance with GDPR also encourages enterprises to deploy these data centers within national borders. Hence, with technological advancements, government support, and an increasing focus on sustainability, Europe is poised to remain a key player in this market.

Key Companies Profiled



ABB Group

Schneider Electric

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Johnson Controls International

Delta Electronics

Altron

Vertiv Group

Hubbell Hewlett Packard

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

Key Factors Impacting the Market

Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global



The Cardinal Matrix

Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Product Launches and Product Expansions

Geographical Expansion

Market Share Analysis, 2023

Top Winning Strategies



Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2020-2024)

Key Strategic Moves (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2020, Mar - 2024, Nov) Leading Players Porter Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Europe Modular Data Center Market by Component



Europe Solutions Market by Country

Europe Modular Data Center Market by Solutions Type

Europe Services Market by Country Europe Modular Data Center Market by Services Type

Chapter 6. Europe Modular Data Center Market by Organization Size



Europe Large Enterprises Market by Country Europe Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country

Chapter 7. Europe Modular Data Center Market by Industry Vertical



Europe IT & Telecom Market by Country

Europe BFSI Market by Country

Europe Healthcare Market by Country

Europe Government & Defense Market by Country

Europe Media & Entertainment Market by Country

Europe Retail Market by Country Europe Other Industry Vertical Market by Country

Chapter 8. Europe Modular Data Center Market by Country



Germany Modular Data Center Market

UK Modular Data Center Market

France Modular Data Center Market

Russia Modular Data Center Market

Spain Modular Data Center Market

Italy Modular Data Center Market Rest of Europe Modular Data Center Market

