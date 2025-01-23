Cancer Or Tumor Profiling Market To Witness 10.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 35.36 Billion By 2034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market

The growing existence of cancer globally is a prominent factor driving the cancer or tumor profiling market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The cancer or tumor profiling market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.The cancer or tumor profiling market is augmenting. The market is approximated to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2034. It was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2024. It exhibited a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2034.What is Cancer or Tumor Profiling?Tumor profiling examinations provide details about genes in cancer cells. These genes are in tumor cells, not in the usual cells in the individual's body. Tumor profiling tests observe motifs of expression or a series of genes in a specimen of the tumor extracted in the course of the biopsy and surgery.The gene profiles of a handful of tumors may assist in forecasting whether or not cancer is disposed to metastasize in the time to come. Often, this detail can be utilized to spearhead breast cancer staging and cure. The growing existence of cancer globally, the progression in precision medicine, and the escalating funding in oncology research are impacting the cancer or tumor profiling market growth favorably.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01Who Makes Cancer of Tumor Profiling?The aggressive topography is portrayed by notable funding in R&D, with contenders concentrating on technological invention and the advancement of strong diagnostic and remedial solutions. Perceptions divulge an escalating inclination towards tactical associations and acquisitions to augment commodity portfolios and market penetration.Here are some of the leading players in the cancer or tumor profiling market:.Illumina.Thermo Fisher Scientific.Qiagen.Hoffmann-La Roche.Agilent Technologies.Bio-Rad Laboratories.PerkinElmer.Foundation Medicine (a Roche subsidiary).Guardant HealthSome of the latest developments in the market are:.In October 2024, Illumina declared an association with AstraZeneca to advance progressive NGS-dependent consort diagnostics, bracing its position in oncology solutions..In September 2024, Thermo Fisher instigated its Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus, an earmarked NGS solution outlined to locate critical mutations in solid tumors, displaying its dedication to augmenting diagnostic alternatives in the arena of cancer genomics.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?.Acquisition of Liquid Biopsy: The acquisition of liquid biopsy is modifying cancer profiling by sanctioning minimally invasive diagnostics and observing. Liquid biopsies inspect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), RNA, and exosomes in blood specimens, offering perspective into tumor diversity and genetic mutations without the requirement of tissue specimens..Surging Next-Generation Sequencing: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is surfacing as a foundation technology in cancer profiling because of its potential to offer complete genomic particulars. NGS sanctions the coinciding analysis of manifold genes, recognizing mutations, gene fusions, and alternate modifications that push tumor advancement. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on cancer or tumor profiling market sales..Growing Usage of Artificial Intelligence: Artificial intelligence (AI) is being considerably combined into cancer profiling to improve diagnostic precision and data analysis. AI algorithms can inspect extensive data sets involving genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic profiles to recognize motifs and biomarkers with elevated accuracy.Which Region Leads Market Growth?.North America: North America accounted for the largest cancer or tumor profiling market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a progressive healthcare framework, elevated acquisition of precision medicine, and notable funding in cancer research..Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the growing existence of cancer and the acquisition of progressive diagnostic technologies.Inquire more about this report before purchase:/inquire-before-buying?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01How Is Market Segmentation Done?By Cancer Type Outlook:.Breast Cancer.Lung Cancer.Colorectal Cancer.Prostate Cancer.Melanoma Cancer.OthersBy Technology Outlook:.Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS).Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR).Immunohistochemistry (IHC).In-Situ Hybridization (ISH).Microarray.OthersBy Technique Outlook:.Genomics.Proteomics.Epigenetics.MetabolomicsBy Application Outlook:.Personalized Medicine.Diagnostics.Biomarker Discovery.Prognostics.OthersBy Regional Outlook:.North AmericaoUSoCanada.EuropeoGermanyoFranceoUKoItalyoSpainoNetherlandsoRussiaoRest of Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoMalaysiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoAustraliaoVietnamoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloSouth AfricaoRest of the Middle East & Africa.Latin AmericaoMexicooBraziloArgentinaoRest of Latin AmericaBrowse PMR's Cancer or Tumor Profiling Market Report Coverage from Different Publications:The global cancer or tumor profiling industry is expected to reach USD 35.36 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during 2025–2034.FAQs:How much is the cancer or tumor profiling market?The market size was valued at USD 12.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 35.36 billion by 2034.What are the quantitative units covered in the cancer or tumor profiling market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which segment, by cancer type, led the market?The breast cancer segment led the market.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.Browse More Research Reports:Medical Stick To Skin Adhesives Market:Snake Antivenom Market:Laser Capture Microdissection Market:Viral Clearance Market:U.S. AI In Oncology Market:About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Likhil G

Polaris Market Research and Consulting

+1 929-297-9727

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.