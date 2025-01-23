EU’s top diplomat cautions against placing social wellbeing before defense

(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, has warned member states not to prioritize social welfare over defense spending, emphasizing the need to boost military production to address the growing threat from Russia. Speaking at the European Defense Agency’s annual conference, Kallas highlighted the disparity between Russia’s defense budget, which accounts for 9% of its GDP, and the EU’s average of 1.9%. She argued that while the EU spends billions on social services like education and healthcare, without investing more in defense, these gains are at risk.



Kallas pointed out that Russia is rapidly increasing its weapons and ammunition production, producing more in three months than the EU can in a year. She described Russia as an existential threat to Europe and acknowledged the importance of Ukrainian resistance in buying Europe time. Kallas emphasized that she sees herself as a realist, not a "Russia hawk."



EU Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, supported Kallas’ concerns, calling for a significant increase in European military production, regardless of cost, to outspend and outproduce Russia. As European support for Ukraine faces uncertainty with the arrival of US President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned that member states could face significant risks unless decisive action is taken.



Meanwhile, Russia continues to deny any aggressive intentions towards NATO and argues that NATO’s expansion and involvement in Ukraine contributed to the conflict.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121800