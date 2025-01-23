Russian analyst says Trump will not consent Kiev surrendering to Moscow

(MENAFN) US President Donald is committed to ending the Ukraine conflict swiftly but will not agree to a complete surrender of Ukraine to Russia, according to Dmitry Suslov, a Russian analyst and member of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy. While Trump has pledged to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, details remain scarce, and his focus seems to be on reducing US involvement in Ukraine to free up resources for confronting China.



Suslov noted that the US no longer prioritizes supporting Ukraine as an anti-Russian proxy and that Trump is aiming to end the war quickly to shift focus to China. However, Suslov also pointed out that the US is unlikely to allow Ukraine to suffer a total defeat, as that would damage Trump’s political image.



Despite ongoing tensions between the US and Russia, Suslov believes Trump will try to restart direct diplomacy. Still, he warns that the stark differences in their approaches to the Ukraine conflict could hinder progress. While Trump sees Ukraine as a military ally of the West, Russia insists on transforming Ukraine into a neutral state with a reduced military.



Under Trump’s leadership, Suslov predicts the US will focus more on its competition with China and assert dominance in the Western Hemisphere, including reviving the Monroe Doctrine. Trump, now more confident and unified with his Republican Party, aims to be remembered as a peacemaker, having reiterated his openness to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his inauguration speech.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121791