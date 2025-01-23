Russians Intensify Mortar Strikes On Refractory Plant In Chasiv Yar Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces are intensively targeting the refractory in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, with mortar strikes.

This was stated by Dmytro Zaporozhets, Spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational-Tactical Group, during a television broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

"Yesterday, the enemy actively carried out mortar shelling across the entire plant territory. One prolonged combat engagement occurred. The enemy attempted in every way to destroy positions located on the plant's premises, deploying up to nine 'Molniya' drone systems," Zaporozhets said.

According to the Spokesperson, one building on the refractory plant's territory was hit, leading to a reduction in Russian activity. This allowed the Ukrainian Defense Forces to reclaim positions at the site.

"The enemy is actively trying to take control of the refractory plant. Currently, we are not allowing them to secure positions across the entire territory. Consolidation requires a range of measures, including controlling the area and setting up defensive actions. At the moment, the enemy does not have this capability," Zaporozhets added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian forces in Chasiv Yar are using a tactic of total destruction of the town, complicating defensive efforts and signaling that their primary goal is to seize territory, rather than the town itself.