EU foreign policy chief states that Russia presents critical threat to European security

(MENAFN) EU foreign policy chief Kaya Callas stated on Wednesday that Russia presents a critical threat to European security, urging the EU to ramp up defense spending to counter this danger. She emphasized that the only solution is investing more in defense, warning that Russia remains a threat for the foreseeable future unless EU nations take action.



During her speech at the European Defense Agency's annual conference, Callas explained that some may view her stance as tough on Russia, but she argued that her approach is simply grounded in realism. She also acknowledged U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that NATO members are not contributing enough to defense spending, specifically highlighting Trump's call for an increase to 5 percent of GDP from the current target of 2 percent—a goal no NATO member, including the U.S., has yet met.



Callas further warned that while time may not be on Russia's side, it is also not in Europe's favor due to insufficient defense investment. She stressed the urgency of increasing defense spending to prevent war, while also preparing for the potential of conflict.

