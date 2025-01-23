New Haven School Choice Expo To Help Families Explore Education Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

to share school info, free fun with 1,000+ attendees during School Choice Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding the perfect school match starts with exploring all the options. On Saturday, February 1, New Haven Public and Choose a School will host the New Haven School Choice Expo at Wilbur Cross High School, offering parents a chance to explore many of the K–12 education options available in their community.

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the school's gymnasiums, families can meet representatives from the district's public magnet programs and local charter schools. The event is designed to answer parents' questions and provide resources to help them make informed decisions about their children's education.

Beyond school exploration, the event promises a festive atmosphere with family-friendly activities including photo booths, balloon artists, and a DJ. Complimentary snacks will be available as families navigate their educational options.

"The New Haven School Choice Expo is a valuable opportunity for families to connect with schools, ask questions, and explore the many educational options available in our community," said Marquelle Middleton, director of school choice and enrollment for New Haven Public Schools. "We are excited to help parents navigate the process of finding the right school for their children."

The New Haven School Fair is hosted by Choose A School and New Haven Public Schools, in collaboration with the National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF). This free event is part of National School Choice Week 2025, celebrated nationwide from January 26 to February 1, with thousands of events highlighting school choice and education options.

The New Haven School Choice Expo is conveniently scheduled ahead of the school choice application period, which opens shortly after the event. Organizers aim to support families in the key steps of the school choice process: explore, apply, accept, and register.

Location Details:

The New Haven School Choice Expo will be held in the gymnasiums of Wilbur Cross High School, located at 181 Mitchell Drive, New Haven, CT 06511.

Families can learn more and RSVP for this free event at NewHavenSchoolFair or schoolchoiceweek/events/2025-new-haven-feria-escolar/ to access the information in Spanish.

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

