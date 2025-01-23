(MENAFN) President Joe Biden’s failure to intervene in the Gaza conflict highlights his complicity in the ongoing violence and suffering. For over 15 months, Israel's bombings, including on civilians in schools and hospitals, went unchecked while Biden did nothing to apply "real pressure" on Israel to cease fire. In stark contrast, it was Donald Trump’s envoy—before he even took office—who was able to successfully broker a ceasefire by exerting the necessary pressure on Israel.



Biden’s inaction has led to the deaths of countless civilians and significantly damaged America's credibility. Despite having the leverage to secure a ceasefire, Biden chose not to act, directly contributing to the humanitarian crisis. This path has not only hurt Palestinian lives but has also made Americans less safe, as terrorist groups exploit anti-American sentiment fueled by the U.S. role in the Gaza conflict.



The consequences of Biden's decisions will have long-lasting effects, much like the repercussions of the Iraq war under George W. Bush. Biden’s unquestioning support for Israel has set America on a dangerous path, one that many will view as complicit in what could amount to genocide. Just as the Iraq war sparked a powerful anti-war movement in the U.S., Biden’s actions in Gaza should serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of unchecked foreign policy and the need for accountability.

MENAFN23012025000045015687ID1109121602