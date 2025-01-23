Union Tourism Minister Opens 'Bhagwat' Exhibition At Prayagraj Museum

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Union for Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat inaugurated the 'Bhagwat' miniature paintings on the spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh and stories related to Lord at the Allahabad Museum, an official said on Thursday.

The exhibition is another effort to collectively make the sacred and divine Maha Kumbh grander and more unique, he said.

The 'Bhagwat' exhibition, curated by this historic museum of Prayagraj, is a meaningful attempt to embellish this special occasion, said an official statement.

After paying tribute to the statue of Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad located in the museum premises, the Union Minister also reviewed the 'Bhagwat' exhibition.

The Minister congratulated the museum team and said that these miniature paintings represent the world, the afterlife, society, art, and culture together.

The exhibition blends the rich collection of the museum with the Kumbh tradition and the characters of Lord Ram and Krishna.

He further said the exhibition is a meaningful effort to adorn this exceptional occasion and a chance to understand the depth of art present in our country.

The Union Minister stated that the Kumbh provides a glimpse of India's grand form. It brings together people from all religious beliefs, worship, faith, and cultural ideologies in one place.

For those who talk about the division of India into different parts during the pre-independence era under various rulers, Kumbh is the eternal proof of India's unity, he said.

The Minister also mentioned that during the Maha Kumbh, an exhibition titled 'Shashwat Kumbh' was showcased at Kala Gram, demonstrating how the Kumbh has worked to unite the country. After the inauguration of the exhibition, the Union Minister also released the exhibition catalogue.