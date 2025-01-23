63-year-old Sayyida Maqdis, her family face terrifying attempt to set their home on fire by group of settlers

(MENAFN) In the village of Jinsafut, located in the northern West Bank, 63-year-old Sayyida Maqdis and her family faced a terrifying attempt to set their home on fire by a group of settlers. Maqdis, along with her son and nephew, fought to extinguish the flames, but every time they tried, the settlers launched on them. The incident, which occurred at around 9:30 PM, was captured by the family's security cameras. Dozens of settlers dressed in black surrounded the house, setting fire to a window and a truck outside. Fortunately, the family managed to put out the fire before it spread further. Despite the significant damage to their property, including three nurseries, two tractors, and three cars, no arrests have been made. However, a policeman is being investigated for injuring two settlers after they allegedly sprayed him with pepper gas.



Another family's house was also targeted by settlers throwing stones while two elderly men and their daughter were inside. Maram, the daughter, recounted hearing an explosion outside and seeing settlers in black. With the help of the village’s youth, who came to protect them, they were rescued from the house, avoiding what could have been a deadly attack. The attacks followed a wave of violent demonstrations by extremist settlers, spurred by recent calls for revenge on social media. These demonstrations have led to property damage and violent encounters between settlers and Palestinians. The unrest is linked to a deadly shooting two weeks ago in the nearby hotel village, where three people, including two settlers, were killed. Calls for violence against Palestinians intensified after the release of Palestinian prisoners as part of a swap deal earlier this week, with some settlers even advocating for the destruction of Palestinian villages. In a post prior to the attacks, Elisha Yired, a former spokesman, suggested that arson against Palestinian infrastructure should have been carried out immediately after the attack.

