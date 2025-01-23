AUS and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club partner to advance student development

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, January 23, 2025 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) continues to strengthen its collaboration with industries across diverse fields, fostering opportunities that connect academic excellence with real-world applications. In its latest initiative, AUS has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, a partnership aimed at providing students with hands-on experiences and career-ready skills.



The partnership includes a specialized internship program where AUS students will gain exposure to the latest advancements in mechanical and electrical engineering. These internships are designed to prepare students for impactful careers in both the public and private sectors. Additionally, students will benefit from co-supervised capstone and research projects that integrate academic learning with practical applications, further enriching their professional readiness.



The agreement allows AUS and Sharjah International Marine Sports Club to collaborate on organizing and participating in exhibitions, conferences and panel discussions at both local and international levels. Furthermore, Sharjah International Marine Sports Club will launch competitive contests and awards to inspire student creativity and drive innovation. The collaboration also calls for the formation of marine sports teams for AUS students, which will be supported by a dedicated working committee.



Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, emphasized the importance of industry collaborations in preparing students for successful careers: “At AUS, we view similar collaborations as integral to advancing innovation, fostering impactful research and strengthening ties between academia and industry. Our partnership with Sharjah International Marine Sports Club reflects our commitment to creating opportunities that benefit students, drive knowledge exchange and contribute to the economic and social development of our communities.”



Khalid Jasim Al Madfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, expressed his delight at the signing of the MOU with AUS. He emphasized that this agreement represents a pivotal step in strengthening collaboration between the club and esteemed academic institutions. Al Madfa highlighted that AUS stands as one of the region’s premier universities and noted that this partnership will significantly contribute to enhancing students’ academic and professional skills. Furthermore, it will provide them with valuable opportunities to participate in the club’s diverse activities and events. Al Madfa extended his sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who contributed to this collaboration, wishing continued success and excellence to all parties involved.







