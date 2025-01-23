Global Whey Protein Market: Growth Insights And Future Valuation By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The whey protein market is experiencing significant growth driven by rising awareness, increased demand for sports nutrition

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global whey protein market is expected to grow at an immense compound annual growth rate of 7.5% during the period between 2023 and 2033. The market more than double its valuation in 2023, at about USD 19.6 billion, to around USD 40.3 billion by the end of 2033. This growth is driven primarily by the ever-increasing demand in the markets of wellness, health, and personal care.It is one of the most well-respected protein sources that offer excellent nutritional benefits to consumers, and whey protein is in huge demand among bodybuilders and weightlifters by inducing lean muscle growth and enhancing the synthesis of muscle proteins. Interest in wellness, fitness, and health trends growing all over the world are also supposed to raise further demand for whey protein in the forthcoming years.Whey protein includes essential amino acids for the human body, and this has made it separate from other sources of proteins. Consequently, the demand for whey protein as a supplement for fitness purposes is expected to increase substantially in the coming years. It is more popular in the sports nutrition sector as the needs of elite athletes and bodybuilders are underpinned by nutrition requirements. Besides this, innovations in the food and beverage industry have been driving the whey protein market, which is increasingly demanding healthy options.Whey protein also helps maintain blood sugar levels, especially if taken before or with high-carbohydrate foods. This has proven to be very beneficial for those who are susceptible to type 2 diabetes, thus boosting the demand for whey protein.Some of the market growth factors that also relate include food fortification-ingredients addition for improving functional properties-and protein standardization, that adjust protein contents in foodstuffs according to regulations or enhances functionality.According to an analyst at FMI, "rising health consciousness, prevailing fitness trends, and increasing sports nutrition awareness drive growth for the global market whey proteins over the estimated period of forecast".Unlock the complete analysis-get the full report now.WHEY PROTEIN MARKET GROWTH FACTORSThere is an increasing demand for high-protein diets by consumers, leading to a call in the whey protein market. Increased awareness of protein among the consumer for supporting muscle growth, managing weight, and having a general well-being will lead consumers to seek more protein-rich products that can be part of their daily routine. The growing trend toward the fitness and wellness lifestyle contributes to this rising demand for whey protein as the convenient and effective source of top-quality protein. Shifts to plant-based diets in certain age groups have yet to erode demand for whey protein since whey remains superior to plant protein in terms of its amino acid profile and bioavailability.The increasing demand for sports nutrition supplements is another key driver of the growth of the whey protein industry. Whey protein products are being driven by athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts to enhance performance, recover faster, and build lean muscle mass. This demand further gets boosted through the growth in the number of gyms, fitness centers, and clubs for sports on the globe encouraging the use of protein supplements towards gaining the most effective results possible. Additionally, improvements in formulations of whey protein, including flavoured powders, ready to drink shakes and protein bars widen their appeal even to a far larger population segment than professional athletes.Whey Protein Market Competitor Analysis. Hilmar Cheese Company. Alpavit. Maple Island Inc. Glanbia. Wheyco Gmbh. Saputo Inc. Davisco Foods International Inc. Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd. Milk Speciality Globals. Milkaut SAKey SegmentBy Product Type:. Whey Protein Concentrateo WPC 35o WPC 80. Whey Protein Isolate. Whey Protein HydrolysatesBy Nature:. Organic. ConventionalBy End Use:. Infant Formula and Baby Foods. Dietary Supplements. Food Processing. Sports Nutrition. Beverages. OthersBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Europe. East Asia. South Asia. Oceania. The Middle East and AfricaExplore sub category of Whey Protein Market - Protein Industry Analysis:Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:The global whey basic protein isolate sales are estimated to reach approximately USD 6,085.0 million by the end of 2025. Forecasts suggest the industry will achieve a 6.6% compound annual growth rate and exceed USD 11,530.1 million in value by 2035.The global whey permeate sales are estimated to be worth USD 497.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 984.2 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

