Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Size, Trends & Forecast By 2033

Clinical Oncology NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) is a cutting-edge that plays a pivotal role in analyzing genetic mutations and cellular alterations within cancer cells. This process in making informed, personalized decisions tailored to each patient's unique genetic profile.

By sequencing DNA obtained from blood samples, often through liquid biopsies or directly from tumor samples, NGS identifies actionable mutations that may drive cancer progression. Moreover, NGS allows for the monitoring of treatment responses over time, helping clinicians assess the effectiveness of therapies and adjust as needed.

Advancement in NGS technologies drives the global market

Recent advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies have significantly enhanced the ability to sequence cancer-related genes in clinical settings. As NGS continues to evolve, its role in personalized and targeted cancer therapies becomes increasingly vital, driving wider adoption across various cancer subtypes.

For instance, in December 2022, Med Genome Inc. launched the TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO-500), a comprehensive NGS assay for tumor profiling. This assay is capable of detecting key genomic variants and immunotherapy biomarkers, including Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB) and Microsatellite Instability (MSI), positioning it as a powerful tool for advancing cancer research and precision medicine.

These advancements are crucial in improving the effectiveness of cancer treatments, addressing the growing demand for tailored therapies across a range of cancer types.

Rising adoption of pan-cancer genomic profiling tests creates tremendous opportunities

An emerging opportunity within the clinical oncology NGS market is the increasing adoption of pan-cancer genomic profiling tests. These tests enable the comprehensive analysis of multiple cancer types through a single diagnostic procedure, improving both the efficiency and accuracy of cancer detection.

For example, Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne Liquid CDx leverages blood samples and NGS to detect genetic mutations in circulating cell-free DNA across more than 300 cancer-related genes. This method provides a less invasive and more streamlined approach to analyzing a wide range of cancers.

As the demand for pan-cancer genomic profiling grows, the uptake of NGS technologies is expected to accelerate, presenting significant opportunities for companies that provide advanced diagnostic solutions.

North America holds the largest share of the global clinical oncology NGS market. This growth is largely driven by the region's cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in genomic research, and advancements in molecular diagnostics. With a strong emphasis on personalized medicine and early cancer detection, North America remains a key player in the adoption and application of NGS technologies. Moreover, the region's dominance is reinforced by the continuous innovation and introduction of novel products by industry leaders like Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina.

The global clinical oncology next generation sequencing market size was valued atUSD 567.50 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 666.25 million in 2025 to reach USD 1,506.37 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.74% during the forecast period (2025 – 2033).

Based on applications, the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing (NGS) marketis segmented into screening, companion diagnostics, and others. The companion diagnostics segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing and targeted sequencing and re-sequencing. The targeted sequencing and re-sequencing segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on workflow, the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing (NGS) marketis segmented into NGS pre-sequencing, NGS sequencing, and NGS data analysis. The NGS data analysis segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on end-users, the global clinical oncology next generation sequencing (NGS) marketis segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment has the largest revenue contribution. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

The key players in the global market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Zymo Research Corporation, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, PacBio, Takara Bio Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, G-know Me, PerkinElmer, and others.

In November 2024, Tempus, a healthcare technology company specializing in precision medicine through AI, conducted a retrospective analysis of over 5,500 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study found that combining RNA- and DNA-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) identified significantly more actionable structural variations than DNA sequencing alone.

By ApplicationsScreeningCompanion DiagnosticsOthersBy WorkflowNGS Pre SequencingNGS SequencingNGS Data AnalysisBy TechnologyWhole Genome SequencingWhole Exome SequencingTargeted Sequence And Re-SequencingBy End-UserHospitalsDiagnostic laboratoriesOthers