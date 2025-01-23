Trueconf Empowers Online Psychological Consultations For Women In France

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) D&A Consulting Group launched the project“Femme Audacieuse & Femme Ambitieuse”, psychological consultations tailored exclusively for women in France. This innovative service utilizes TrueConf conferencing software to provide a secure and confidential space for clients to share their life experiences and challenges both on an individual and group basis.







D&A Consulting Group is a consulting firm that specializes in providing strategic advisory services to businesses across various industries in France. They offer a range of services including business strategy development, organizational transformation and operational improvement.





In an important initiative to uplift and support women's mental health, the company decided to create a project“Femme Audacieuse & Femme Ambitieuse”, providing a safe environment where women can openly discuss their concerns, seek guidance, and connect with the like-minded.

D&A Consulting Group recognized the importance of maintaining a video collaboration solution for“Femme Audacieuse & Femme Ambitieuse” project implementation to establish a digital space and connect women from different regions of France without the need for personal presence. The decision to create online consultations and group therapies was also driven by the fact that patients can tell about their problems and worries from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The online service was based on Google Meet and Zoom, but then it was decided to shift all communications to an on-premises platform, which would guarantee full control over the system and top-notch security without the possibility of third-party access to sensitive communications.

After the research, D&A Consulting Group applied to TrueConf's official representative in France who helped to create a secure digital environment for women to share their stories and receive professional psychological support. By leveraging TrueConf's high-level security features, the project ensures that confidentiality and privacy are prioritized at every step of the consultation process. Patients can engage in consultations without the fear of privacy breaches or hacker attacks.

The psychologist utilizes 2 virtual rooms - one for private consultations and another for group therapies for up to 30 participants. Women connect to the session using any device, whether it is a laptop, PC or smartphone, and even without downloading any application via the web browser. To enhance engagement during a session, the psychologist applies various collaboration tools: conference recording for personalized follow-up, video and file sharing, as well as AI-powered features that improve the communication quality and add more productivity to consultations.

Thanks to different video conferencing modes, real-time meeting management, private conferences with only authorized users and PIN-protection, as well as waiting rooms and the ability to lock the conference any moment, the specialist and patients can be sure that no third parties get access to the meeting and all their information is confidential.

“We strongly believe that empowering women begins with mental support and working on both individual and collective mindsets. This project allows each participant not only to share their challenges in a secure environment but also to benefit from the strength of a collective that offers continuous support. Together, we are building a supportive community where women can confidently face life's challenges while expanding their network,” said, Consultant & Coach.

“The implementation of TrueConf solution has brought about a transformative change in the way D&A Consulting Group holds their psychological consultations. TrueConf robust security features also played a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive information exchanged during virtual meetings, ensuring data privacy and confidentiality,” said, TrueConf representative in France.

Maria Mihalyova,Lead PR ManagerPhone: +1 (833) 878-32-63Email: ...

TrueConf equips desktops, mobiles, and meeting rooms with award-winning video collaboration capabilities and provides businesses worldwide with exceptional meeting experiences. TrueConf apps and solutions are easy to use and are fully compatible with legacy SIP/H.323 equipment, enabling customers to save money on infrastructure while still utilizing state-of-the art technologies such as scalable video coding (SVC) and intelligent stream manipulation.