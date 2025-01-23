GCCCAC Hosts Over 1,000 Int'l Leaders In Law, Arbitration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre announced, Thursday, that the inaugural Gulf Law and Arbitration Week would feature the participation of no less than 1,000 international leaders in the field of arbitration.

The event aims to bolster and localize arbitration practices within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

In a statement, the center noted that the weeklong event begins on Sunday in Manama and would run for five days, it will include dialogue sessions led by more than 30 prominent figures in the and arbitration sectors.

The opening session will address two key topics; financial and banking sector legislation and regulations and legislation and regulations for the entertainment and culture sector.

The second session will cover industry sector legislation and regulations and municipality and housing sector legislation and regulations, the third session will focus on the judicial and legal system and dispute resolution in Saudi Arabia.

On the second day, the sessions will explore legislation, investments, and dispute resolution in the United Arab Emirates and legislation, investments, and dispute resolution in Oman.

The third day will include two sessions: the first on investment legislation and laws in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain and the second on judicial systems and dispute resolution in Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

On the fourth day, the first session will address transport, logistics, and supply chain legislation in the GCC, while the second will focus on legal aspects of the construction sector in the GCC.

The fifth and final day will include sessions on legal aspects of real estate development in the GCC and judicial and commercial dispute resolution in the GCC and globally.

The week will also include a ceremony to honor distinguished Gulf figures who have made significant contributions to the legal, judicial, and arbitration sectors.

Secretary-General of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, Kamal Al-Hamad described the event as a historic forum aimed at enhancing the investment and economic climate within the GCC, and added that it provides a platform for knowledge exchange, cooperation, and addressing the unique legal challenges faced by investors and businesses, including those from G20 countries.

The event is backed by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and features collaboration with legal publishing partner LexisNexis, a global leader in legal publishing, information, and analytics.

Activities for the Gulf Law and Arbitration Week will take place at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre, with strategic partnerships from multiple organizations. (end)

