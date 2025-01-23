Pinpoint Labs Looks To Revolutionize Mobile Data Collection With The Launch Of Crosscopy Mobile

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The cutting-edge mobile collection tool combines security, transparency, and efficiency, empowering organizations to manage sensitive data with ease.

- Jamie Beasley, CTOMURRAY, NE, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pinpoint Labs announced today the general release of CrossCopy Mobile, the latest addition to its CrossCopy Enterprise SaaS platform. This innovative solution offers a privacy-aware, equipment-free approach to mobile data collection, addressing the challenges of modern eDiscovery and investigations.CrossCopy Mobile empowers custodians to review their data before transfer, ensuring transparency and control over sensitive information. Administrators can remotely assign collection tasks to multiple custodians through a secure URL, eliminating the need for physical equipment or on-site collection kits.“With the rise of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies and the increasing use of apps on mobile phones for work, organizations are facing a growing need to manage mobile data securely,” said Jon Rowe, CEO of Pinpoint Labs.“More data than ever is being created, accessed, and stored on mobile devices. CrossCopy Mobile offers a seamless solution to handle this complexity while respecting user privacy and simplifying workflows. Our positive feedback from early adopters confirms that this tool is meeting a critical need.”“By allowing custodians to review their data before it leaves their devices and directly integrating with client-designated storage locations, CrossCopy Mobile is designed to make mobile data collection straightforward and efficient,” added James Beasley, CTO of Pinpoint Labs.Key Features of CrossCopy Mobile:- Custodian Transparency: Custodians can review data before transfer, ensuring complete control and confidence.- Equipment-Free Workflow: Administrators can distribute secure links for remote data collection, avoiding the need for hardware or kits.- Direct Storage Integration: Data is saved directly to client-controlled locations such as SFTP, AWS, or Azure.- Executive-Friendly Design: Simplifies workflows without disrupting the schedules of custodians.- Audit-Ready Compliance: Built-in chain-of-custody tracking ensures compliance with regulatory standards.Pinpoint Labs will host a 30-minute product launch event on January 30, 2025, at 12:00 PM CST, providing attendees with a live demonstration of CrossCopy Mobile's capabilities. This session is open to anyone interested in exploring how the tool can enhance their data collection workflows. To learn more about the product webinar, attendees can visit "Experience CrossCopy Mobile: Revolutionize Mobile Data Collection for eDiscovery & Investigations" webinar page here .Additionally, the Pinpoint Labs team will attend Legalweek in New York City from March 24-27, 2025, where they will meet with clients and provide live demonstrations of CrossCopy Mobile and CrossCopy Enterprise.CrossCopy Mobile reflects Pinpoint Labs' dedication to delivering innovative, practical tools for modern eDiscovery challenges. By addressing the realities of mobile data creation and access, it offers legal teams and organizations an efficient way to manage data with precision and ease.For more information about CrossCopy Mobile, to register for the product launch event, or to schedule a demo at Legalweek, please visit or contact ....*****About Pinpoint LabsPinpoint Labs, the global enterprise software company, provides an industry-leading collection, processing, and review technology platform. Pinpoint offers on-premises and cloud-based solutions that get forensic and eDiscovery professionals on the fastest and most efficient path to discovery. Pinpoint lets developers focus on what they do best: build software that helps legal teams while giving peace of mind to management with robust controls, tools, and reports.Pinpoint was founded 18 years ago by computer forensic examiners Jon Rowe and James Beasley. Their experience includes over 30 years of litigation support and over two decades in software development.

