Russian Troops Shelled 4 Communities In Sumy Region At Night, In Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, Russian carried out 9 strikes on the border communities of Sumy region, 14 explosions were recorded.

This was reported on by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, Russians fired 9 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region . 14 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopilia, Seredyno-Buda and Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled,” the statement said.

It is noted that 6 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the Bilopilia community; an enemy aircraft launched a guided aerial bombs (4 explosions) at the Khotyn community from the territory of the Russian Federation; in the Seredyno-Buda community, launches of guided aerial bombs were recorded (2 explosions); the Znob-Novgorod community was attacked by a guided aerial bombs (2 explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 23, four private houses, a car, a power line and a cafe building were damaged in Kyiv region due to the fall of debris from downed Russian drones.

The photo is illustrative