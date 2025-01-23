Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Aggression On Jenin
1/23/2025 5:05:42 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait strongly condemned Israeli Occupation aggression on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, which resulted in the death of dozens of Palestinian civilians, in addition to the widespread destruction of infrastructure and the displacement of a large number of families.
In a statement Thursday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the continued Israeli occupation's flagrant violations of international and humanitarian laws and its breach of international Legitimacy resolutions without accountability constitutes a threat to regional security and stability, and undermines the chances of achieving a just and comprehensive peace. (end)
