Kuwait Welcomes Oman's Mediation In Release Of Galaxy Leader Ship Crew

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed the mediation efforts led by the Sultanate of Oman, which resulted in the release of the ship "Galaxy Leader" crew who had been detained off the Yemeni coast since November 2023.

In a statement Thursday, Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for the humanitarian efforts made by Oman, which reflect its firm commitment to promoting regional peace and stability. (end)

