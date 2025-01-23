Authorities Monitor Spread Of Arabian Red Fox In Kuwaiti Desert

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kadhmi

KUWAIT, Jan 23 (KUNA) -- The Environment Public Authority (EPA) has documented the spread of the Arabian red fox, recognized as the largest of the Arabian foxes and is locally known as "Al-Husni," in Kuwait's desert.

Deputy Director General of the Technical Affairs Sector, Dr. Abdullah Al-Zaidan told KUNA on Thursday that the Arabian red fox was recently observed in northern areas, including North Salmi and Mutlaa, as well as the southern desert regions and natural reserves such as Al-Jahra Natural Reserve and Sabah Al-Ahmad Natural Reserve.

Al-Zaidan explained that wildlife camera traps and drones were used to study this species, which is one of the most widespread desert mammals, in their natural habitat and their presence in the wild.

He noted that the Arabian red fox inhabits diverse environments, including mountains, coastlines, deserts, and open areas near urban centers, where food was available and easily accessible, the red fox is drawn to areas near camps and human settlements in its search for food.

Al-Zaidan highlighted that these carnivorous animals endure harsh climatic conditions, with summer temperatures exceeding 50 Celsius and winter temperatures dropping to near zero, they are well-adapted to environmental and desert changes.

He added that the male foxes are larger than females, and an Arabian red fox can reach a body length of approximately one meter, with a tail length of about 40 centimeter (cm) and an average weight ranging from 2.7 to 4.5 kilograms.

The species typically lives in underground burrows, active at night, and exhibits reduced activity during the day.

Al-Zaidan stated that the Arabian Peninsula is the fox's primary habitat, and it is one of the most common wild species in the region, it is found in Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, and Yemen.

The EPA has collaborated with the Scientific Center-an affiliate of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS)-for several years on programs aimed at rehabilitating and releasing the Arabian red fox into Kuwait's natural desert habitats.

The species is listed under Appendix III of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) to curb the illegal fur trade.

He also mentioned that the Arabian red fox was classified as a species of "Least Concern" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, and that the EPA is committed to protecting Kuwait's ecosystems and conserving native desert wildlife by mitigating habitat destruction and ensuring their sustainability for future generations. (end)

