Afghanistan's Central Bank To Auction $20 Million Amid Rising Dollar Value

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the rise in the value of the US dollar against the Afghan currency, Afghanistan's central bank, under the control of the Taliban, announced that it will auction 20 million US dollars.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 23, the stated that it would release this amount of currency into the next Saturday.

The has urged private banks and institutions to participate in this auction.

The auction of this amount of money is aimed at curbing the rise in the value of the dollar against the Afghanistan's currency.

Just five days ago, the Taliban also auctioned 18 million US dollars.

Recently, the exchange rate of the US dollar has been increasing against the Afghanistan's currency.

Currently, the exchange rate for one US dollar in Afghanistan's currency market stands at 75.50 Afghanis.

It is noteworthy that the increase in the value of the US dollar coincided with Donald Trump taking office as the new president of the United States.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the new president of the United States, recently signed an executive order suspending all US foreign aid programs for 90 days, with reports indicating that this suspension is to assess how these programs align with national interest.

Fluctuations in the value of the dollar against the Afghanistan's currency have always been a challenge for the people, and with the recent rise in the dollar's value, citizens are expressing concerns over the increasing prices in the country.

