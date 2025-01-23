(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Artificial Organs market by Artificial Organ, by Technology, by End-user, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable artificial organs market is estimated to be USD 11.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 64.19 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period 2025-2035.
The market will grow as a result of government initiatives and funding, technological advancements, patient preference for non-invasive and portable solutions, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
The market for wearable medical devices is seeing innovation because of the increasing need for sophisticated, integrated diabetes care solutions, which is highlighted by the approval of Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System. For instance, Medtronic announced in January 2024 that its MiniMed 780G System, which uses the Simplera Sync disposable all-in-one sensor, had received the first approval in history. Through facilitating automated insulin delivery and continuous glucose monitoring, this cutting-edge device improves diabetes management and assists patients in more efficiently maintaining ideal blood sugar levels.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies, robust research and development activities, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.
Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditures, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of wearable medical devices, and a large patient population with unmet medical needs in countries like China and India.
The Viva Kompact wearable peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment is an innovative solution to the increasing demand for more portable, efficient, and convenient dialysis choices, especially for kidney care. One example is the successful completion of the next trial phase of the wearable peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment, Viva Kompact, in October 2024, according to Vivance, a leader in kidney care technology. Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Singapore, was the site of the study.
By artificial organs, the cochlear implant segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of hearing loss, increasing adoption of advanced auditory solutions, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatments. Wearable artificial organs are more functional and usable thanks to developments in materials science, nanotechnology, and the Internet of Things (IoT).
For instance, Cochlear Ltd. introduced the Osia OSI300 Implant in August 2023, which enables patients to undergo a 3.0 Tesla MRI without the need for surgery. The Osia System is intended to help patients with single-sided sensorineural deafness (SSD), mixed hearing loss, and hearing loss. Additionally, the kidney segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), the growing shortage of donor kidneys, and advancements in wearable dialysis technology.
By technology, the electronic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the integration of IoT, real-time monitoring capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces that enhance device performance and patient adherence.
For instance, the National Institutes of Health reported in 2023 that chronic renal disorders impact an estimated 37 million people in the United States. About 808,000 people nationwide suffer from end-stage kidney disease, of whom 31% have received a kidney transplant and 69% are receiving dialysis. Additionally, the mechanical segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, durability, and suitability for supporting critical organ functions, especially in regions with limited electronic infrastructure.
By end-user, the hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced medical infrastructure, skilled professionals, and a higher patient inflow for diagnosis and treatment.
For instance, AWAK Technologies raised USD 20.0 million in September 2023 for a key study aimed at introducing wearable dialysis technology to the US market. Additionally, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on outpatient care, personalized treatment, and the rising adoption of wearable devices in specialized medical fields.
Report Scope:
Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035 Study Coverage Market Forecast by Artificial Organ, Technology, and End-User Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2034
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $11.17 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
| $64.19 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 17.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Wearable Artificial Organs Company Profiles
Medtronic Abbott Laboratories Fresenius Medical Care Baxter International Inc. Philips Healthcare Boston Scientific Corporation Johnson & Johnson Sorin Group Cochlear Limited Smith & Nephew Dexcom, Inc. Stryker Corporation Intuitive Surgical Nipro Corporation Zimmer Biomet
Wearable Artificial Organs Market Analysis & Forecast by Artificial Organ 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)
Kidney Pancreas Cochlear Implant Exoskeleton Bionic Limbs Brain Bionics Vision Bionics
Wearable Artificial Organs Market Analysis & Forecast by Technology 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)
Wearable Artificial Organs Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)
Hospitals & ASCs Specialty Clinics Others
Wearable Artificial Organs Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)
North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Wearable Artificial Organs Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23012025004107003653ID1109121171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.