The market will grow as a result of initiatives and funding, technological advancements, patient preference for non-invasive and portable solutions, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



The market for wearable medical devices is seeing innovation because of the increasing need for sophisticated, integrated diabetes care solutions, which is highlighted by the approval of Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System. For instance, Medtronic announced in January 2024 that its MiniMed 780G System, which uses the Simplera Sync disposable all-in-one sensor, had received the first approval in history. Through facilitating automated insulin delivery and continuous glucose monitoring, this cutting-edge device improves diabetes management and assists patients in more efficiently maintaining ideal blood sugar levels.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of innovative medical technologies, robust research and development activities, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising healthcare expenditures, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness of wearable medical devices, and a large patient population with unmet medical needs in countries like China and India.

The Viva Kompact wearable peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment is an innovative solution to the increasing demand for more portable, efficient, and convenient dialysis choices, especially for kidney care. One example is the successful completion of the next trial phase of the wearable peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment, Viva Kompact, in October 2024, according to Vivance, a leader in kidney care technology. Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Singapore, was the site of the study.

By artificial organs, the cochlear implant segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of hearing loss, increasing adoption of advanced auditory solutions, and growing demand for minimally invasive treatments. Wearable artificial organs are more functional and usable thanks to developments in materials science, nanotechnology, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

For instance, Cochlear Ltd. introduced the Osia OSI300 Implant in August 2023, which enables patients to undergo a 3.0 Tesla MRI without the need for surgery. The Osia System is intended to help patients with single-sided sensorineural deafness (SSD), mixed hearing loss, and hearing loss. Additionally, the kidney segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), the growing shortage of donor kidneys, and advancements in wearable dialysis technology.

By technology, the electronic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the integration of IoT, real-time monitoring capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces that enhance device performance and patient adherence.

For instance, the National Institutes of Health reported in 2023 that chronic renal disorders impact an estimated 37 million people in the United States. About 808,000 people nationwide suffer from end-stage kidney disease, of whom 31% have received a kidney transplant and 69% are receiving dialysis. Additionally, the mechanical segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its cost-effectiveness, durability, and suitability for supporting critical organ functions, especially in regions with limited electronic infrastructure.

By end-user, the hospitals & ASCs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global wearable artificial organs market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced medical infrastructure, skilled professionals, and a higher patient inflow for diagnosis and treatment.

For instance, AWAK Technologies raised USD 20.0 million in September 2023 for a key study aimed at introducing wearable dialysis technology to the US market. Additionally, the specialty clinics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on outpatient care, personalized treatment, and the rising adoption of wearable devices in specialized medical fields.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Artificial Organ, Technology, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement.

Key Attributes: