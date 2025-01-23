Preserving Heritage: Kashmir's Iconic Chinar Trees Get Geo-Tagged With Unique Aadhar-Like Codes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir has launched an ambitious programme for conservation of the majestic Chinar trees which facing threats due to rapid urbanisation.

Under the "Digital Tree Aadhaar" initiative will see creation the Union Territory administrations intends to create comprehensive database of the iconic trees by geo-tags using QR codes to record each tree's geographical location, health, and growing patterns.

| Meet Umar Nazir Mir - J&K pacer who ruined Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy return

This initiative will also enable conservationists to track changes and address risk factors faced by chinars – a cultural and ecological symbol of the Kashmir Valley.

The campaign, through J-K Forest Research Institute (FRI) of J-K Forest Department, involves use of modern technology, including Geographical Information System (GIS), to create a comprehensive database for conservation of the chinar trees, news agency PTI reported adding that the initiative aims to safeguard chinar trees from threats such as urbanisation and deforestation .

About 150 years to grow to full size

Usually 30 metre high, a chinar trees are known for longevity and spreading crown. It takes around 30 to 50 years for a tree to attain the mature height and around 150 years to grow to its full size.

| Jammu and Kashmir: 16 die of mysterious disease, authorities on high alert

The chinar tree population in Kashmir has declined over the years. Some estimates said Kashmir Valley had 42,000 chinars in the 1970s. The present number ranges from 17,000 to 34,000.

Apart from changing climatic conditions such as rising temperatures, irregular rainfall and prolonged droughts, the environmentalists attribute the fall in chinar numbers of Kashmir over the years to manmade factors such as widening of national highways, growth in urban areas and illegal felling.

Kashmir: The chinar tree population in Kashmir has declined over the years. Some estimates said Kashmir Valley had 42,000 chinars in the 1970s. The present number ranges from 17,000 to 34,000.

In the FRI project, the QR-based digital plate is affixed to each surveyed chinar tree using a specialised spring-enabled metal. Each tree is given a unique id like Aadhaar specifying the year the tree is surveyed, the district it is located and a serial number for easy identification.