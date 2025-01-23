Bybit Launchpool Introduces OBT And SOSO Rewards Through Bbsol Staking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce new rewards opportunities through bbSOL staking on Bybit Launchpool . Bybit users now have the option to participate in mining through bbSOL staking and to access diverse prize pools, all within a few clicks.

With the availability of innovative staking solutions including bbSOL, balancing growth and stability does not have to be a challenge even in fast-moving market conditions. With its liquid staking on Solana, bbSOL is the first exchange-back token of its kind and is fast emerging as a pathway to opportunities in the Solana ecosystem, recording $240 million in total value locked.

Currently available on Bybit, exclusive bbSOL Launchpools offer users an opportunity to win a share of OBT and SOSO pools: totalling up to 80 million OBT and 4 million SOSO tokens. The OBT Launchpool will run from now to Jan. 27, 10:00 UTC, while the SOSO Launchpool will be available until Jan. 31, 10:00 UTC. Eligible users may choose to stake in a pool of their choice to unlock rewards in OBT or SOSO:



stake BBSOL, ETH, or USDT to earn OBT tokens; or stake SOSO, BBSOL, or USDT to earn SOSO tokens.

During the promotion period, users can mint bbSOL with SOL on Bybit Web3 using their Bybit Web3 Wallet and receive subsidies in minting fees. In addition to the base LST reward of 8% APY, users can transfer their bbSOL to Bybit's main platform to participate in Launchpool's staking mining. Through the SOSO and OBT mining pools, bbSOL stakers may enjoy additional rewards of up to 55% APY, creating multiple streams of returns. Even more, perks await VIP users with exclusive APY.

Bybit's rewards program is part of its mission to expand its Web3 ecosystem and strengthen its on-chain capabilities, where bbSOL will serve as a versatile key to on-chain opportunities.

For more information and the Bybit Launchpool events, users may visit:



Bybit Launchpool: Stake BBSOL, ETH or USDT to Earn a Share of 80,000,000 OBT Bybit Launchpool: Stake SOSO, BBSOL or USDT to Earn a Share of 4,000,000 SOSO

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at