Aurora Mobile’S Jpush Supports The NIO Phone’S Push Messaging Channels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing services in China, today announced that its push notification solution, JPush, now supports the push messaging channels of the NIO Phone.

The NIO Phone, which seamlessly integrates with NIO's electric vehicles, has been rapidly gaining popularity in the since its launch. The NIO Phone is dedicated to breaking the boundaries between traditional and by seamlessly connecting them, sharing computing resources, and expanding driving scenarios to comprehensively enhance the user experience. JPush fully supports messaging through the NIO Phone's push notification channels, helping it reach users.

As a dedicated push notification service platform for apps, with an average daily message volume exceeding 10 billion, JPush is committed to providing developers with stable, efficient, and comprehensive solutions. To date, JPush has supported nearly 1.8 million apps and has become a trusted push notification service partner for developers. For example, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals used JPush to improve message delivery rates and build efficient organizations, while Konica Minolta used JPush to achieve multi-channel user reach and meet user interaction needs. JPush has been well received in multiple industries thanks to its excellent service and remarkable performance.

To date, JPush fully supports various operating systems including iOS and HarmonyOS and is compatible with FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, Meizu, OPPO, VIVO, ASUS and NIO. The newly added support for NIO has further expanded JPush's service coverage, ensuring that users can receive messages in a timely and accurate manner regardless of the device they are using.

JPush significantly improves message delivery rates through technical solutions such as intelligent delivery strategies and multi-channel coverage. JPush's delivery rate has been tested to be as high as 99%, effectively solving problems such as message loss and delay and ensuring that every message reaches its target user.

JPush not only supports message delivery through system-level channels but also provides a variety of message types, including notifications, customized messages, in-app messages (rich media messages), and fence messages, to meet the operational needs of developers in various application scenarios. Meanwhile, JPush's SDK is easy to integrate, and its open API is both powerful and flexible, greatly simplifying the integration process for developers.

JPush integrates AI-driven data insights to provide developers with professional data analysis support, helping them accurately predict the best times to send messages and send at the optimum times, reducing user interruptions and significantly increasing click-through rates. Through sophisticated operational tools such as aliases, tags, geo-fences, device tags, and user grouping, JPush enables personalized push notifications for each user, effectively improving engagement and retention rates.

JPush places a high priority on information security and push notification stability, offering customers in sectors such as finance, news, and government - who have stringent security requirements - rigorous and reliable push notification solutions, including forbidden word detection, push approval, resend detection, and message retraction. In addition, JPush offers comprehensive private cloud solutions to meet customers' high standards for data security and personalized needs.

Going forward, JPush will continue to innovate and improve its services and is committed to providing developers with more efficient, stable and secure push notification solutions. The Company will continue to expand support for more devices and platforms, further improve message delivery rates, and help developers achieve more efficient operations and user engagement.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

