The Philippines Gears Up For GOVX.0, Nation's Leading Digital Governance Event

GOVX.0 2025: 18-19 March 2025 at Conrad Manila, Philippines

GOVX.0 2025 - Philippines on 18-19 March, to host 350+ govt. officials to delve into next-gen solutions and forge collaborations with top companies.

BENGALURU, INDIA, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Post-establishing successful mega-scale platforms for numerous tech domains, Tradepass has taken the bold initiative to host the biggest event focused on digital governance in the Philippines.Scheduled for 18 – 19 March 2025 at Conrad Manila, GOVX.0 is set to empower the Filipino government's digital journey by bringing together policymakers, key government officials, and leading tech giants under one roof.Aligning with the Department of Information and Communications Technology's mission of improving public service delivery, the two-day event aims to strengthen the nation with the most advanced case studies, groundbreaking tech innovations, and relevant dialogues on key topics.Through a carefully curated agenda, GOVX.0 will delineate the above through a unique arrangement of insightful keynote sessions, in-depth panel discussions and engaging fireside chats. The 350+ officials and decision-makers from both National Government Agencies and Primary Local Government Units will get the ideal opportunity to be the centre of nation-building.These attendees will not only gain the latest intel on the most pressing topics but also explore cutting-edge solutions to take their department's tech leap to greater heights, all the while forging strategic connections with industry experts and peers.Stating the platform's exemplary vision in words, the organising body's inspiring torchbearer, Sudhir Ranjan Jena (CEO & Co-founder, Tradepass) expressed,“With our exclusive digital governance platform – GOVX.0, Tradepass aims to push Philippines' technology stance from the prevailing nascent state to the most formidable position in Southeast Asia. Every single detail at the platform has been crafted to perfection and the agenda with its curated selection of topics will serve as a direct window to the most advanced global discussions on the industry.”Event Highlights:.Insightful Keynote Sessions: Engaging insights by honourable Gerald G. Divinagracia, Undersecretary and CIO, Anti-Red Tape Authority, and Arlene Romasanta, Director IV - Knowledge and Information System Services, Department of Environment and Natural Resources..Intriguing Panel Discussions: Detailed insights by industry experts on the most relevant topics such as 'The transition to Government 5.0' and 'The intersection of digital currency and government policy'..Exhibition Lounge: Innovative showcase by top tech giants and cutting-edge solutions to real-world problems.The platform is poised to play a very strategic role by addressing the most pressing digital governance challenges whilst also providing a road map for its seamless implementation.For more information about GOVX.0 Philippines, visit:About Tradepass:Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

