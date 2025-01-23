China Injects $131 Billion Into Financial System In Second-Largest Boost Since 2004

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's central injected 958.4 billion yuan ($131 billion) into the system on January 15, 2025. This move, the second-largest since 2004, aims to ease the cash squeeze before the Lunar New Year.



The People's Bank of China (PBOC ) used seven-day reverse repurchase agreements for this operation. The PBOC's action addresses two key issues. First, it offsets expiring medium-term lending facilities.



Second, it meets the increased cash demand during the holiday season. This injection follows a recent cash crunch that saw interbank funding rates spike to yearly highs.



This liquidity boost aligns with the PBOC's broader strategy to support China's economy. The central bank has adopted a more accommodative monetary policy stance.



It aims to stimulate growth and counter deflationary pressures. Tools like interest rate cuts and reserve requirement ratio reductions are part of this approach. China's economic performance in 2024 fell short of official targets.







Independent analysts estimate GDP growth between 2.4% and 2.8%, below the government's 5% goal. The property sector crisis and local government debt have contributed to this underperformance.

Balancing Growth and Stability

Looking ahead, the PBOC faces the challenge of balancing growth stimulation with currency stability. The bank has announced plans for a moderately loose monetary policy in 2025.



In addition, this approach signals a willingness to take bold steps to support the financial system. China's policymakers are now focusing on boosting domestic demand and consumption.



They aim to move away from the previous investment-led growth model. This transition presents both opportunities and challenges for China's economy . The PBOC's actions will likely impact global markets, given China's significant role in the world economy.



As the Lunar New Year approaches, this liquidity injection provides temporary relief. However, it also highlights the ongoing challenges facing China's economy in the coming year.

