Epic Views, Stable Shots: Canon Reveals The RF 16-28Mm F2.8 IS STM; A Fast Ultra-Wide Zoom That Packs A Creative Punch

Launching today, the new RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM is an ultra-wide full frame lens that's small yet powerfully creative. Thanks to an ultra-wide 16-28mm range and a fast f/2.8 aperture, plus 5.5-stops of optical image stabilisation [1] [2] and weather-resistance [3], it's a lightweight and compact zoom that's ready to reward with incredible stills and videos.

With a design that's based around performance and practicality, the RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM lets you capture compelling travel and landscape shots as well as impactful architectural and interior views, with a perspective that packs more into the frame. A wide aperture also inspires a more creative approach to your photography and videos, allowing you to isolate a subject at f/2.8 or keep shooting when light levels drop. And when luggage space is limited, the lens makes a compact companion for travel photography because it retracts to 91mm.

All these innovations are made possible thanks to the Canon RF mount, which offers faster communication between EOS R-series cameras. The RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM is the latest compact, feature-filled RF lens from Canon and joins the RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM to make a pair of lenses that bridge the gap between compact and lightweight designs and fast aperture performance.

Key features of the RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM ( )

. Ultra-wide 16-28mm focal length range with a wide f/2.8 aperture throughout, for a wide variety of shooting scenarios

. 5.5-stops of optical image stabilisation (IS) [1] [2]

. 8-stops when combined with a camera featuring In-Body Image Stabilizer (IBIS) [2]

. Excellent image quality and sharp high-contrast images thanks to two aspheric and four UD lens elements plus Super Spectra coating

. Durable build quality with added weather resistance

. 9-blade circular aperture offering great artistic control of bokeh and highlights

. Compact and lightweight at 445g, measuring 76.5mm (W) x and 91mm (L) when retracted

In summary

The RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM offers that special combination of an ultra-wide 16-28mm zoom range with a fast f/2.8 aperture throughout, coupled with 5.5-stops [1] of optical image stabilisation in a lightweight and compact body. Combining high-quality optics with the creative and practical functionality of a fast aperture, plus a small size that's great for travel, it's ideal for enthusiasts wanting to capture landscapes, interiors and wide-angle travel videos or stills.

[1] 5.5-stops optical image stabilisation (IS) tested according to CIPA standards yaw/pitch directions at a focal length of 28 mm using an EOS R.

[2] 8-stops image stabilisation (IS) tested according to CIPA standards yaw/pitch/roll directions at a focal length of 28 mm using EOS R1.

[3] Although the lens features dust- and water-resistant construction, this cannot completely prevent dust or water droplets from entering the lens.

