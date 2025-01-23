Minister Of Finance And Citi Group CEO Discuss Cooperation In Financial And Economic Sectors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Davos: of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with CEO of Citi Group Jane Fraser.

This came as part of his participation in the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting covered the most prominent and important issues in the financial, economic, and sectors, in addition to discussing several topics related to the annual forum and of mutual interest.

Separately, Minister of Finance met with Secretary of the of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region H E Paul Chan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and the prospects for strengthening and developing them were reviewed, especially in the areas of investment, finance and economy.

He also met H E Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister of Finance and Revenue of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and David Schwimmer CEO of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Minister Al Kuwari participated in a session titled Navigating the Fiscal Squeeze.

During the session, the Minister highlighted the complex challenges facing fiscal policy in the current economic climate: balancing the provision of essential public services, maintaining healthy investment levels to drive growth, and managing national debt effectively.

He emphasised that addressing these challenges requires innovative fiscal strategies that can adapt to both local and global economic shifts.

The Minister also stressed the importance of prioritizing investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, technology, and education to promote sustainable growth, create jobs, and strengthen public-private partnerships for long-term economic progress.

