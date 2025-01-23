Doha Tour: Prestigious Five-Star Titles Up For Grabs As Final Round Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thrilling action is set to unfold as the third and final round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour begins today at Al Shaqab, with top riders vying for coveted five-star titles.

Over the next three days, competition will peak with high-stakes five-star events offering lucrative prize money and attracting elite riders from around the globe.

Today's marquee event will feature the CS15* (1.50m, no jump-off) title, while tomorrow's highlight will see riders contest the same event with a jump-off. The prestigious CS15* (1.60m) Grand Prix will conclude this highly successful edition of the Doha International Equestrian Tour.

In addition to the five-star competitions, the final round will also feature one-star and three-star events across three days at the Longines indoor and outdoor arenas.

This year's edition has drawn a record number of participants from across the world, with a total prize pool of €1.7m up for grabs.

“The high level of competition, quality organization, and strong public attendance were the standout features of the first two rounds of the Doha International Tour 2025. We are now set for another exceptional event this week. Today, we continue our journey of excellence and leadership in equestrian sports,” said Event Director Mohammed Jaber Al Khayarin following the second round.

“The final round will feature the CSI5* competition, which will see more international riders arriving in Doha, promising endless excitement-especially with the increased value of cash prizes on offer,” he added.

Action begins at 9:30 am with the CS13* (1.30m) event.