Sports Minister Congratulates Mubarak Mustafa On Gulf Legend Honour

Minister of Sports and Youth and Gulf Federation President H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani congratulated Qatar football legend Mubarak Mustafa on his recent induction into the Arabian Gulf Cup's legends list. The former forward, a key figure in Qatar's golden era of the early 1990s, was honoured during the Gulf Cup final on January 4 in Kuwait City.

