Galenica AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Galenica nominates Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann for the Board of Directors

23.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann, an experienced legal, compliance and governance expert, will be recommended for election as a member of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting of the Galenica Group. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025, a new member will be proposed to for election to the Galenica Board of Directors: Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann (born in 1972), a recognised leader and expert in various fields of law. This would restore the Board of Directors to seven members. Chairman of the Galenica Board of Directors Markus Neuhaus comments on the nomination:“I am pleased to propose Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann for election as a new member on behalf of the entire Board of Directors. She is a respected expert in Switzerland in the field of administrative law and risk management and has extensive knowledge of conducting administrative investigations in the public sector, implementing new regulations and developing compliance programmes. In addition, she is a distinguished lawyer and has in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector.” Leading expert in financial services and healthcare Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann is the founder and CEO of Lexperience AG. She has worked for prominent law firms and major financial institutions and has trained at several international institutions. Following her time practising law at Walder Wyss & Partners in Zurich, the Swiss attorney held management positions for various banks such as UBS, GE Capital Bank and BNP Paribas in Asia, America and Switzerland. Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann studied law at the University of Zurich and was admitted to the Zurich bar. She also holds an LL.M. (Master of Laws) from Hong Kong University. She has extensive knowledge of corporate governance and conducting administrative investigations in the public sector. She is to reinforce the Board of Directors of the Galenica Group with her expertise in integrating ESG criteria when it comes to listed companies and implementing new regulatory requirements. Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors of Sanitas in 2025, a position she has held since 2013. Photo of Nadine Balkanyi-Nordmann Dates for the diary 11 March 2025 Publication of Annual Results of the Galenica Group 2024 10 April 2025 Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd. 22 May 2025 Galenica Group sales update 7 August 2025 Publication of Galenica Group half-year results 2025 For further information, please contact: Media Relations:

Tel. +41 58 852 85 17

E-Mail: ... Welcome to the Galenica network!

Over 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally. Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at .

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Galenica AG Untermattweg 8 3027 Bern Switzerland Phone: +41 058 852 81 11 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: CH0360674466 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2072801

End of News EQS News Service