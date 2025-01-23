Water Treatment Chemicals Market To Expand At 8.1% CAGR, Reaching USD 94.2 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water Chemicals Market

Water Treatment Chemicals Expands Amid Rising PFAS Regulations, Sustainability Efforts, and Advanced Filtration Innovations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size was valued at USD 46.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Robust Growth in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Addressing Emerging Contaminants and Embracing Sustainable SolutionsThe water treatment chemicals market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by the increasing global demand for clean and safe water. As industries and municipalities face stricter environmental regulations and heightened concerns over water quality, the need for effective treatment solutions has intensified. These chemicals are crucial for removing contaminants from water, ensuring its safety for consumption, and maintaining industrial systems. A growing trend within the market is the focus on addressing emerging pollutants, such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which have raised significant health and environmental concerns. As a result, there is an increasing demand for advanced technologies to remove these harmful substances from water sources.Moreover, the industry is shifting toward more sustainable water treatment practices. Eco-friendly solutions like membrane filtration systems and ultraviolet (UV) disinfection are gaining traction due to their efficiency and reduced environmental impact. These methods often minimize the need for harmful chemicals, making them an attractive alternative for industries aiming to meet sustainability goals. Additionally, the growing emphasis on water conservation and resource management further drives the adoption of innovative water treatment solutions. Companies that embrace these trends and invest in cutting-edge technologies are well-positioned to lead in the evolving water treatment chemicals market.Get a Free Sample Report of Water Treatment Chemicals Market @Major Key Players Included are:. Kemira OYJ. Lanxess. DuPont. Akzo Nobel NV. Solenis LLC. Ecolab Inc. Baker Hughes. Suez SA. Lonza Group. LG Chem Ltd.Industrial expansion and urbanization drive the growing demand for water treatment chemicals to address increased water consumption, regulatory compliance, and sustainable resource management.Industrial expansion and urbanization significantly contribute to the rising demand for water treatment chemicals. As industries grow and urban areas expand, the need for effective water management solutions intensifies. These solutions are essential to meet regulatory standards, ensure clean and safe water supplies, and maintain sustainable operations. The increased consumption of water for industrial processes, alongside population growth in urban centers, places pressure on existing water resources, further emphasizing the need for advanced water treatment technologies. This demand drives the development and use of chemicals that help purify and treat water for various industrial and municipal applications.Dominance of Coagulants, Flocculants, and Cooling Water Treatment in the 2023 Water Treatment Chemicals MarketBy Type. Coagulants & Flocculants. pH Adjusters & Softeners. Biocides & Disinfectants. Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants. Corrosion Inhibitors. Chelating agents. Anti-foaming agents. OthersThe coagulants and flocculants segment dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023. These chemicals are essential for removing suspended solids and impurities from water, which is critical for ensuring clean and safe water in both municipal and industrial applications. Coagulants and flocculants are widely used in various industries, including power generation, chemical manufacturing, and municipal water treatment, due to their effectiveness in improving water quality. Their versatile application across different sectors drives their dominant presence in the market, making them a crucial component of water treatment processes.By Application. Boiler water treatment. Cooling water treatment. Raw water treatment. Water Desalination. Chemical processing. Power generation. OthersThe cooling water treatment segment dominated with the market share over 40% in 2023. This segment is critical in industrial and power generation sectors, where cooling systems are essential for maintaining efficient operations. Chemicals such as scale inhibitors are used to prevent mineral buildup, while biocides help control microbial growth, both of which ensure optimal system performance. These chemicals are key to reducing scaling, preventing corrosion, and enhancing the overall longevity and efficiency of cooling systems, making them indispensable for industries that rely on large-scale cooling processes.By End-use Industry. Residential. Commercial. Industrial. Power. Oil and Gas. Chemical Manufacturing. Mining and Mineral Processing. Food and Beverage. Pulp and Paper. OthersBuy Full Research Report on Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2024-2032 @North America Leads Water Treatment Chemicals Market with Over 35% Share in 2023North America region dominated with the market share over 35% in 2023. This can be attributed to the region's robust industrial sector and strict environmental regulations, which significantly drive the demand for advanced water treatment solutions. The U.S. and Canada, with their extensive industrial operations in sectors like power generation, chemical manufacturing, and oil & gas, require large-scale water treatment systems. Moreover, the region has made substantial investments in upgrading its water treatment infrastructure, addressing emerging contaminants, and improving overall water quality. These efforts, alongside technological advancements in treatment methods, have bolstered market growth in North America.Recent Developments. In October 2023: Solenis, a global leader in water treatment and specialty chemicals, acquired Cedarchem's headquarters in Cedartown, Georgia. Cedarchem specializes in water and wastewater products for industrial and municipal markets. This acquisition enhances Solenis' position in the U.S. market, expanding its portfolio of customized water treatment solutions.. In January 2023: Kemira, a leading provider of chemical solutions for water-intensive industries, acquired SimAnalytics. This acquisition allows Kemira to offer data-driven predictive services and machine learning solutions, reinforcing its ability to provide tailored water treatment solutions to customers.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.