Godrej Enterprises Group targets over 20% growth for its Power Infra business with Major Renewable Energy Expansion across Key Indian States

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 22 2024: The Energy Solutions business of the Godrej Enterprises Group, has announced its strategic focus on driving significant investments towards power infrastructure projects supporting India’s clean energy drive. Aligning with company’s broader vision of “Nation Building” to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy solutions, the business will prioritize Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh for its Power Infrastructure and green energy projects. With a strong focus on these states, Godrej Enterprises Group seeks to play a key role in building power infrastructure for renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and supporting the country’s commitment to achieving 500GW of non-fossil fuel-based power by 2030. The business is targeting to grow at a CAGR of over 20% in the next 3-5 years, driven by its growing portfolio of Extra High Voltage Power Transmission Projects up to 765kV and strategic investments in solar power and green energy infrastructure.



Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Energy Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group said, “As the world accelerates its transition to clean energy, India’s ambitious climate goals are setting the stage for an unprecedented shift. At Godrej Enterprises Group, we are proud to contribute to this movement through our strategic investments in Power Infrastructure projects across key states. These states are key to India’s ambitious goal of achieving 500GW of non-fossil fuel-based power by 2030. Through our innovative solutions & capabilities, we aim to reduce carbon emissions, foster energy independence, and play a leading role in shaping India’s energy landscape for the future.”



Maharashtra, one of the states in focus, has already seen a major boost in renewable energy initiatives. Godrej Enterprises Group recently commissioned a 25MW AC solar project in Dhule, in partnership with the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MahaGenco). The business is executing one of the largest greenfield 765/400kV GIS in Maharashtra.



Gujarat has set a target to achieve 50% renewable energy capacity by 2030, and in line with this goal, GEG is executing a 765kV GIS & 400kV GIS substation projects in Khavda. Madhya Pradesh state also aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, with a focus on solar. In line with this vision, GEG has already commissioned a 12.5MWp rooftop solar project at a textile facility in Madhya Pradesh, covering over 1 million square feet, making it one of the largest installations in India and the largest in Madhya Pradesh.



Godrej has successfully commissioned over 5.2 MW of rooftop solar projects for an automobile company in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and multiple rooftop installations exceeding 2 MW for real estate companies and malls in Gurgaon, Haryana. Additionally, it is executing large-scale greenfield 765kV AIS substation projects to evacuate power from renewable energy source from a GW-scale solar parks, reinforcing its commitment to advancing India’s renewable energy infrastructure both in Haryana and Rajasthan.



The scope of work will encompass the design and construction of solar power plants and the creation of substations up to 765kV to ensure efficient evacuation of renewable energy. The business plans to undertake major power infrastructure projects in the five states mentioned above, which are contributing majority of the RE projects in India. GEG’s Energy Solutions’ business unit will contribute not only to the installation of solar power plants but also to the construction of high-voltage substations, with transmission capacities designed to evacuate more GW scale renewable projects.





