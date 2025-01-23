Tata Technologies announces winners of InnoVent 2024 focussed on Generative AI, offers career opportunities to all finalists

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 22, 2025:

Tata Technologies, a global product engineering and digital services company, announced the successful conclusion of the 2nd edition of the Tata Technologies InnoVent hackathon. Focused on leveraging Generative AI, this hackathon, supported by Microsoft and Tata Motors, provided young engineering students across India with a platform to tackle real-world challenges in the manufacturing sector. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Company’s engagement with the academic community, fostering innovation and creativity among young engineering talents across India, thereby helping to engineer better careers for the youth. The top ten teams participated in the Demo Day at Tata Technologies headquarters in Hinjawadi, Pune, where they presented their innovative prototypes and impressed the audience. The final evaluations were conducted by an eminent jury comprising Mr. Warren Harris, CEO & MD of Tata Technologies, Mr. Sven Patuschka, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., Mr. Pravin Panchagnula, Executive Director - Manufacturing & Conglomerates, Microsoft and Professor Sunil Bhirud, Vice Chancellor - COEP Technological University, Pune. The jury were guided by Mr. Ravi Arora, Senior Vice President, Group Innovation at Tata Sons.



The winning team, CodeZephyr, from Chandigarh University, Mohali, was felicitated with a cash prize of INR 300,000 for their project Sustainable material integration for engineering excellence. Spaingit Coder, from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology Patiala, received a cash prize of INR 100,000 for their AI-driven noise cancellation for safer in-car experience and secured the second prize. The third prize of INR 50,000 was awarded to Pluto, from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore for their innovation Generative AI for next-gen interactive customer support. A special jury recognition was awarded to HaxS, from Manipal University Jaipur for their AI-driven defect analysis solution for automotive manufacturing. In recognition of their talent and innovation, Tata Technologies offered 39 team members from the top 10 teams an opportunity to start their careers with the Company after they complete their engineering, along with a paid internship opportunity to continue scaling their projects.



Speaking at the Tata Technologies InnoVent Demo Day felicitation ceremony, Mr. Warren Harris, CEO & MD of Tata Technologies stated, "Tata Technologies vision of Engineering a better world embodies our commitment to innovating smart and sustainable eMobility solutions by collaborating with our entire ecosystem, including academia. Through our collaboration with Microsoft and Tata Motors, we identified real-world challenges that students could solve by developing novel solutions leveraging Generative AI. I am inspired by the way innovators have applied ingenious, frugal solutions to these issues, blending the finest of human creativity with next-gen technology. We will support the top team/s in scaling their projects further.



Mr. Sven Patuschka, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm at the end of the InnoVent Demo Day: “I am thrilled by the emerging application of Gen AI across the automotive value chain. The ingenuity shown by the young innovators at Demo Day has been incredibly inspiring. Along with Tata Technologies, I look forward to supporting some of these projects for real-world applications.



Mr. Pravin Panchagnula, Executive Director - Manufacturing & Conglomerates, Microsoft said, “Together with Tata Technologies, we are committed to empowering our engineering talent to lead AI-driven transformation in the industry. At Microsoft, we value creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning. Witnessing young innovators at the InnoVent hackathon unlock the potential of Generative AI and Microsoft Azure's supportive ecosystem to create impactful solutions for the manufacturing sector is truly inspiring.”



Highlighting the importance of creating a culture of innovation amongst young engineering students, Mr. Santosh Singh, President and Global Head of Marketing and Business Excellence at Tata Technologies, added, “The students of today will innovate the solutions that address challenges of today and tomorrow. At Tata Technologies, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and equipping young minds with future-ready skills like Gen AI to help them build their careers and engineer a software-defined future. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by these young innovators exceeded our expectations and reinforced our belief in the power of innovation in engineering a better world for everyone. We are delighted that we were able to offer job opportunities to all the finalists and grow the tribe of Gen AI enthusiasts across India.



Tata Technologies extends heartfelt congratulations to the winning teams and gratitude to all the participants for their remarkable Gen AI innovations that made the 2nd edition of Tata Technologies InnoVent hackathon a resounding success. More details of the InnoVent program are available here. The InnoVent recognition ceremony can be watched here.







