Start the New Year with Fresh Entertainment: STARZPLAY Unveils Exciting January Lineup
1/23/2025
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, UAE, 17 January 2025: As audiences look to the new year with anticipation for new experiences, STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, is offering subscribers a world of entertainment choices with its curated January lineup. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies and thrilling action, its offerings provide the perfect escape and a chance to discover something new.
This January, subscribers can stream exclusives SAS Rogue Heroes S2 and Ghosts S3 & 4. Also premiering this month are The Clean Up Crew and The Wasp. Featured series include Haneen, Kalabshat and Arwah Khafiah. And for movie lovers, STARZPLAY is adding Blackmail Note, Devil’s Brain and Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 to its extensive library.
