SPRIBE Inks Multiyear Partnership Deals With UFC And WWE To Amplify Global Reach Of Aviator

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRIBE, the innovative software development company behind the gaming sensation Aviator, is proud to announce it has reached multiyear sponsorship deals with UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE,the recognized global leader in sports entertainment, These strategic partnerships mark a bold step in SPRIBE's global expansion strategy, cementing its position as a dominant force in the B2B iGaming software market. In December alone, Aviator players wagered more than 14 billion USD worldwide.

Founded in 2018, SPRIBE is a leading iGaming software development startup with over 42 million unique monthly active users worldwide and operating licenses across most major markets, including the Gaming Commission in the United Kingdom. SPRIBE launched Aviator in 2019, making the company a dominant force in online gaming, particularly in the multiplayer genre.

Under the agreement with UFC, the Aviator logo will appear prominently on the Octagon canvas at every UFC event worldwide, accompanied by integrated social media campaigns and premium hospitality experiences. In parallel, WWE will showcase Aviator branding at select marquee events, further amplifying the game's visibility among global audiences.

Aviator has achieved significant success in over 60 countries, including key growth markets like Brazil, India, and several countries in Europe and Africa. With a combined global reach of engaged fans across 170 countries, WWE and UFC provide SPRIBE with an unmatched international platform to propel continued growth for Aviator.

For WWE, the alignment with Aviator represents an opportunity to engage with a rapidly growing audience in the gaming sector.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with SPRIBE across both UFC and WWE," said Nicholas Smith, Vice President of Global Partnerships for TKO. "Much like UFC and WWE, Aviator is a pioneer in its own industry, reshaping the iGaming landscape with innovative, immersive, and engaging consumer experiences. Together, UFC and WWE provide brands with access to one of the most formidable marketing portfolios in sports, and we're looking forward to working with SPRIBE to design custom integrations within our content that will help them reach millions more consumers around the world."

The sponsorship deals include logo placements, exclusive social media activations, and premium hospitality access, with opportunities for future activations, including cross-promotions, content integrations, and co-branded campaigns.

SPRIBE strategic brand partnerships aim to build long-term brand equity to support key growth business drivers, including:



Global Brand Visibility: UFC and WWE collectively command a massive international audience, with millions tuning in for events and engaging with social content.

Key Markets Expansion: While Aviator has seen success in markets like Brazil and India, the U.S. remains a key target for growth. Customer Acquisition: The partnerships serve as a launchpad to introduce Aviator to millions of potential new users worldwide.

SPRIBE is a leading software development company specializing in next-generation gaming products for online casinos. Known for their flagship game Aviator, SPRIBE focuses on delivering innovative, engaging, and user-friendly gaming experiences to players worldwide. SPRIBE's Aviator is the No. 1 crash game in the world by market share, with over 42 million unique players per month, 350,000 bets per minute, and 4,500 active clients worldwide. With a presence across major regulated markets, SPRIBE remains at the forefront of the iGaming industry. To learn more about SPRIBE, visit our website at SPRIBE .

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 290 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO ) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC and follow UFC at Facebook/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

