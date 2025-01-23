Al Misnad, UK Official Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation In Palestinian Territories
1/23/2025 2:15:53 AM
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met virtually with UK Foreign Secretary's Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories H E Mark Bryson-Richardson.
They discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them, as well as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories.
They also addressed avenues of cooperation between the two countries in humanitarian and developmental fields in the Gaza Strip, particularly reconstruction efforts, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.
