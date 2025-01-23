عربي


Sandeep Marwah Honoured At Indira Gandhi Stadium For Outstanding Sports Record

1/23/2025 2:11:35 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, The Delhi State Judo Competition for men and women juniors witnessed a grand inauguration at the KD Jadhav Stadium, part of the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, New Delhi. Held from December 23rd to 26th, the event saw hundreds of enthusiastic participants competing in the final rounds of this prestigious national-level judo competition.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the president of the Star Asian Premier League and National Sports Athleema, graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his inaugural speech, he commended the remarkable energy and dedication of the athletes. While lighting the ceremonial lamp, Dr. Marwah inspired the participants, urging them to embody sportsmanship not just in competitions but also in their daily lives.

The event culminated with a special tribute to Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his unwavering commitment to promoting sports in India. He was honoured for his exceptional achievements, including his World Record in Sports during the Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Dr. Marwah's contributions to the growth of sports in India remain an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

ForPressRelease

