Candidate For Egypt, Dr. Morsy, Presents Her Vision For The Post Of Deputy Chairperson Of The African Union Commission

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Wael M. Nasr Eldin M. Attiya and Dr. Hanan Morsy, the candidate for the position of Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), called on the for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Dr. Morsy took the opportunity to outline her priorities, aiming to reform the AU Commission, improve resource utilisation, and adopt a people-centred approach to development. Minister Radegonde took note of the presentation and thanked Dr Morsy for her visit.

The Minister assured Ambassador Attiya and Dr. Morsy that Seychelles would carefully consider the candidature and would be voting for the candidate whom it feels would be best suited for the position.

The election for the Deputy Chairperson of the AUC will take place during the African Union Summit in February 2025.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.