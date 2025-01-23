Over 700,000 People Have Left Afghanistan In The Past Three Months

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced in a report that 740,356 people have left Afghanistan in the past three months.

In a report published on Wednesday, January 22, the organization stated that during this period, more than 983,000 people returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, either voluntarily or forcibly.

The report mentions that these individuals left or returned to the country through major crossings like Islam Qala, Milak, Spin Boldak, and Torkham, as well as minor crossings such as Abonasar Farahi, Barmcha, Angor Ada, Ghulam Khan, and Patan.

According to the IOM's report, there are currently 3.75 million Afghan migrants in Iran and an additional 2.05 million in Pakistan.

This comes amid growing concerns over the increasing pressure and forced deportations of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan in recent months.

The ongoing migration crisis highlights the difficult conditions many Afghans face, as they are forced to seek refuge or return to their home country due to political, economic, and social challenges.

The situation raises critical questions about the future of Afghan migrants and the international community's role in providing support to those affected by displacement. Further collaboration between countries and organizations will be essential to address the humanitarian needs of these individuals and ensure their safety and well-being.

Previously, the IOM had reported that between July and September of 2024, around 786,769 Afghan citizens left the country, while 973,696 others returned to Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that approximately 8 million Afghan citizens are living abroad, particularly in Iran and Pakistan.

