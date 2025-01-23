J & K Fire Services Recruitment: ACB Raids Retired KAS Officer's Residence
Date
1/23/2025 1:13:18 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated its first raid in the fire services scam investigation, targeting the residence of Mohd Yaqoob Dar, a retired KAS officer, in Batengoo, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Dar, son of the late Ab Wahab Dar, formerly served as Chairman (Technical) and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) in the Fire and Emergency Department.
An official said that the raid, led by DySP rank officer, was carried out in connection with FIR No. 01-2025 registered at the Police Station Central Kashmir, reported Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Dot Com.
The case involves Irregularities committed in the selection process of Fireman/Fireman Drivers in the Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) Department.
The individuals which are under investigation of the ACB include members of Departmental Recruitment Board, including the Chairmen, Members of the Technical Committee, officers/officials of F&ES department, who remained associated with the recruitment process, M/S LMES IT LLP through its main partner Maharaj Krishan Wali, beneficiaries & others.
