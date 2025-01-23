Qatar Participates In Asia International Security Summit And Expo In Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: Represented by the of Interior (MoI), Qatar participated in the Asia International Security Summit and 2025 (AISSE 25) and the inaugural Cybercrime Prevention Summit, hosted in Kuala Lumpur from January 20 to 22. The event witnessed broad international participation, bringing together key decision-makers and experts in security and law enforcement.

The MoI's delegation was led by Director of the Establishments and Authorities Security Department Major General Dr. Ali Khajim Al Adhbi, and included a number of specialised officers who took part in high-level sessions and events aimed at exchanging expertise and showcasing global best practices.